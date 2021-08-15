Top 100 Players of 2021, Nos. 90-81: Three Buccaneers nab recognition after Super Bowl win

Barrett makes the Top 100 for the second straight year, but drops 56 spots to No. 88. After a stellar season in which he led the league in sacks with 19.5 and was selected to his first Pro Bowl, Barrett recorded just eight sacks last season. An undrafted free agent out of Colorado State, Barrett began his career with the Broncos, helping Denver win a Super Bowl as a rookie. He truly blossomed after joining the Bucs and with the team returning much of their championship squad, the 28-year-old could very well add a third ring to his collection.