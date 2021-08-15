Top 100 Players of 2021, Nos. 80-71: Baker Mayfield returns to list

Last year was a lost one for Thomas, and this one is already off on the wrong, injured foot. Once he returns, it’s hard to project what he’ll do without future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees in tow. Thomas had been the focal point of the Saints’ passing game over his first four seasons while amassing an NFL record 470 receptions. That’s why he ranked No. 5 on this list in 2020. But he looked nothing like his All-Pro self during an injury-riddled campaign. While the extended layoff and apparent friction with the organization has created uncertainty, he’s proven to be one of the league’s best wideouts when healthy.