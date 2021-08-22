Top 100 Players of 2021, Nos. 20-11: Russell Wilson drops 10 spots to No. 12

Hill set career-high marks in receptions (87) and receiving touchdowns (15) while gaining 1,276 yards and adding two more scores on the ground in 2020. After five playoff-rich seasons, the 27-year-old is starting to prove his consistency when it matters most. In three playoff games last year, Hill caught 21 balls for 355 yards and was a major factor in getting the Chiefs to their second consecutive Super Bowl. Regarded as the fastest player in the NFL, the 5-foot-10 ball of fire reigns as an elite downfield threat who requires the attention of more than one opposing defensive back. Hill improves seven spots in the Top 100 for his highest ranking yet.