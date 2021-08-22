Top 100 Players

Presented By

Top 100 Players of 2021, Nos. 20-11: Russell Wilson drops 10 spots to No. 12

Published: Aug 22, 2021 at 06:58 PM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2021 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank.

20
1
Dalvin Cook
Dalvin Cook
Minnesota Vikings · RB

One of the prettiest runners in the NFL, Cook possesses a quick first step, a gear that can outrun anyone downfield and footwork that can stop on a dime like no other. Between the tackles or headed toward the sidelines, Cook’s shifty running style is a joy to watch for any running back purist and his threat forces defenses to bite hard in play-action. In Year 4, Cook logged career-high numbers with 1,557 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns off 312 carries (5.0 yards per attempt) and added 361 receiving yards to nearly eclipse the 2,000-yard mark from scrimmage. 

19
78
Budda Baker
Budda Baker
Arizona Cardinals · SS

Baker’s tremendous 2020 not only earned him his first All-Pro season at safety but the mainstream recognition as one of the league’s most thrilling enforcers. His breakout year consisted of 118 tackles (90 solo) with two sacks, two interceptions and a highlight reel that can be put on repeat. The 5-foot-10 projectile is as sure-handed a tackler as they come and he can be found making plays at the line of scrimmage or deep downfield. The highest-ranking safety on the Top 100, Baker’s 78-spot improvement from last year is also categorized as the list’s best. 

18
2
Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson
Houston Texans · QB

The NFL’s passing champion in 2020, Watson put up career-high numbers in virtually every passing category available: 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns, 301.4 passing yards per game, 382 completions, 544 attempts, 70.2 completion percentage, 221 first downs thrown, 12.6 yards per completion and did it all while throwing a career-low seven interceptions. He even added 444 yards and three TDs on the ground. A magician in the pocket, Watson was often a one-man show in Houston.

N/A
17
Xavien Howard
Xavien Howard
Miami Dolphins · CB

Howard led the league with 10 interceptions and 20 passes defensed in 2020, which easily earned him a first-team All-Pro nod. The five-year veteran returns to the Top 100 after an injury-plagued 2019, but Howard’s reputation in coverage is well-known. The lockdown corner hasn’t allowed a deep touchdown since becoming a full-time starter in 2017, picking off seven passes on deep throws and allowing just four receptions for 186 yards on 35 deep targets since 2018, per Next Gen Stats, which named Howard as its No. 1 coverage player in 2020. 

16
74
Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns · DE

Notching double-digit sack totals for the third consecutive season, Garrett earned his first first-team All-Pro bid with 12 sacks (18 QB hits), 48 tackles (33 solo, 10 TFL), four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. At 6-foot-4, 272-pounds, Garrett’s combination of size and speed is a major burden for even the elite offensive tackles in the league and he’s often found being the catalyst of Browns’ takeaways that aren’t found on a standard stat sheet. The 25-year-old improves 64 spots on the Top 100 and enters a contract year in 2021 with an improved Browns defense. 

15
7
Tyreek Hill
Tyreek Hill
Kansas City Chiefs · WR

Hill set career-high marks in receptions (87) and receiving touchdowns (15) while gaining 1,276 yards and adding two more scores on the ground in 2020. After five playoff-rich seasons, the 27-year-old is starting to prove his consistency when it matters most. In three playoff games last year, Hill caught 21 balls for 355 yards and was a major factor in getting the Chiefs to their second consecutive Super Bowl. Regarded as the fastest player in the NFL, the 5-foot-10 ball of fire reigns as an elite downfield threat who requires the attention of more than one opposing defensive back. Hill improves seven spots in the Top 100 for his highest ranking yet. 

14
28
Alvin Kamara
Alvin Kamara
New Orleans Saints · RB

To put it simply, Kamara is the ideal running back in the new-age NFL. The Saints’ star established his most productive season with a career-high 1,688 scrimmage yards off 932 rushing yards (187 attempts) and 756 receiving yards (83 receptions) all while scoring 21 total touchdowns (16 rushing, five receiving). Kamara has never fallen short of 80 receptions a season and has materialized into a red-zone bruiser with a tremendous sense of balance and power. In each of his four seasons, Kamara has made the top half of the Top 100 and is poised for another big season approaching a looming payday in 2021. 

13
24
Jalen Ramsey
Jalen Ramsey
Los Angeles Rams · CB

Ramsey continues to be the league’s premier shutdown cornerback. According to Pro Football Focus, after allowing eight receptions in Week 1, Ramsey allowed just 24 receptions for the remainder of the season while giving up fewer than 25 receiving yards in 11 of those games. Ramsey earned his second First-Team All-Pro honor in his first full season with the Rams. Naturally, the stats have waned as quarterbacks are reluctant to look his way, but Ramsey is also tasked with defending the offense’s toughest assignment week in and week out. The highest-rated CB on the Top 100, Ramsey, 26, portends to be the NFL’s top CB for a long time. 

12
10
Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson
Seattle Seahawks · QB

Wilson had a career-high 40 touchdown passes in 2020 and was seven yards short of doing the same in passing yards (4,212). A poster child for consistent success, Wilson has never missed a game during a nine-year career that’s seen the playoffs eight times, and he has yet to allow the Seahawks to have a losing season during his tenure. With an uncanny ability to calmly evade chaos in the pocket and the knack for completing impossible throws, Wilson’s play in crunch time is a credit to the wild Seahawks victories that come perennially. The 32-year-old drops 10 spots from his No. 2 ranking in 2019 despite a big year numbers-wise.

11
43
Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs
Buffalo Bills · WR

Diggs’ first season in Buffalo was a revelation, leading the league in receptions (127) and yards (1,535), which broke both of Eric Moulds’ single-season Bills records. The 27-year-old also found the end zone eight times in 2020 and gave the league a proper look at what he can do as a No. 1 receiver. The six-year veteran earned his first first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors while improving 43 spots from his No. 54 ranking last year. 

Related Content

news

'Top 100 players of 2021': Jaire Alexander among five biggest snubs from top 10

The players ranked in the top 10 of the "Top 100 Players of 2021" were revealed on Sunday, and Cynthia Frelund's analytics suggest some deserving players were left out. She reveals the five biggest snubs from the top 10 based on her models.
news

Top 100 Players of 2021, Nos. 30-21: Lamar Jackson falls 23 spots; new No. 1 will be crowned

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2021 NFL season. 
news

Top 100 Players of 2021, Nos. 40-31: Kyler Murray, Darren Waller surge up list

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2021 NFL season.
news

Top 10 players of the 2017 draft class entering the 2021 NFL season

The 2017 NFL Draft class is absolutely loaded with talent, but only one player can be crowned the best of the bunch. Who holds that coveted spot in Brian Baldinger's list of the top 10 players of the 2017 class heading into 2021?
news

Top 10 red-zone threats entering 2021 NFL season

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams both sizzle inside the opposition's 20-yard line, but which player lands atop Steve Smith Sr.'s list of the top 10 red-zone threats heading into the 2021 season?
news

Top 10 players 25 years old and younger entering 2021 NFL season

Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen have set the league on fire early in their careers. Each QB makes Maurice Jones-Drew's list of the top 10 NFL players 25 years old and younger, but does either hold the No. 1 spot?
news

Top 100 Players of 2021, Nos. 50-41: 49ers' George Kittle falls to 50, Trent Williams returns at 42

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2021 NFL season. 
news

Top 100 Players of 2021, Nos. 60-51: Justin Herbert, Justin Jefferson make debuts

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2021 NFL season.
news

Top 100 Players of 2021, Nos. 70-61: Chase Young debuts after standout rookie campaign 

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2021 NFL season.
news

Top 100 Players of 2021, Nos. 80-71: Baker Mayfield returns to list

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2021 NFL season.
news

Top 100 Players of 2021, Nos. 90-81: Three Buccaneers nab recognition after Super Bowl win

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW