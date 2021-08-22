Top 100 Players of 2021, Nos. 40-31: Kyler Murray, Darren Waller surge up list

If it was possible to clock Murray’s ascension up this list, it would probably compare to one of the explosive Cardinals QB’s highlight-reel carries. After debuting at No. 90 his rookie year, Murray turned in an exceptional Year 2 on his way to earning the first of what is likely many Pro Bowl selections. He completed 67% of his passes for 3,971 yards and posted a 26-12 TD-INT ratio while leading Arizona to its best record (8-8) since 2017. If 2020 is any indication, it shouldn’t be long before Murray’s talent gets the Cards over the hump.