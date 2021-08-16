Top 100 Players of 2021, Nos. 70-61: Chase Young debuts after standout rookie campaign 

He’s the only non-quarterback to appear on this list in each of the past eight seasons. He’s been the highest-rated defensive player three times and was the first to be voted No. 1 overall. The question as he enters his 11th season and first with the Cardinals is whether he’s still an impact player. He was in 2020, despite what his five sacks suggest. No edge rusher was double-teamed more than Watt, and he registered 14 tackles for loss anyway while consistently generating pressure on quarterbacks. A change of scenery might be exactly what the 32-year-old needed.