Top 100 Players of 2021, Nos. 30-21: Lamar Jackson falls 23 spots; new No. 1 will be crowned

Last year’s No. 1 player on the Top 100, Jackson put himself in the record books again by becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to produce consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons. While Jackson’s 2,757 passing yards and 1,005 rushing yards (33 total TDs) last season didn’t reach the remarkable numbers of his 2019 MVP campaign, the 24-year-old made strides with his first playoff victory. Few ball carriers in the league bring the type of bewildering excitement in open space than Jackson, and he continues to conjure ideas of what a QB in the NFL could be as he enters Year 4. With an organization fully behind his effort of changing the game, there’s no telling how far this playmaker dynamo can go.