Top 100 Players of 2021, Nos. 100-91: James Robinson leads off list

Published: Aug 15, 2021 at 05:18 PM
Quang M. Lam

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2021 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank.

100
James Robinson
James Robinson
Jacksonville Jaguars · RB

Making the Top 100 as a rookie is an accomplishment, but making the list as an undrafted rookie is nothing short of astounding. Flashing a superb 1,414 total yards from scrimmage, as well as leading the Jaguars in total first downs (69) and total touchdowns (10), the quick-footed rookie out of Illinois State could be in for a big season with new coach Urban Meyer and top overall pick Trevor Lawrence behind center.

99
Brandon Graham
Brandon Graham
Philadelphia Eagles · DE

Leading the Eagles in QB pressures (49), hurries (30), hits (24) and sacks (eight), Graham has continued to display a menacing presence on the Philadelphia defensive line. Starting in 79 of the last 80 Eagles’ games between 2016 and 2020, Graham’s consistency on and off the field boasts the pass rushing specialist’s ability to be a centerpiece in the City of Brotherly Love. 

98
Brandon Scherff
Brandon Scherff
Washington Football Team · OG

Dominant first-team All-Pro Brandon Scherff has become a contender for the best guard in the league at 29-years-old. Coming off a season playing under the franchise tag, Scherff committed just two penalties while consistently dominating opposing defensive linemen. The fifth-overall pick in 2015 will play a second consecutive year under the tag before likely hitting the market at the end of the season.

97
Kyle Juszczyk
Kyle Juszczyk
San Francisco 49ers · FB

Appearing in his fifth straight Pro Bowl following his campaign in 2020, Juszczyk continues to display exactly why the fullback position can be of great value in a league with fast defenses. The 30-year-old signed a five-year extension in April to become the highest-paid player (again) at the position. With the deal worth up to $27 million, San Francisco will hope to continue exploiting the defenses of the NFC West using Juszczyk’s versatility.

96
Cole Beasley
Cole Beasley
Buffalo Bills · WR

Going into 2019, Beasley made a career shift and joined the Bills after playing in Dallas for seven seasons. In his first season with Buffalo, Beasley showed that the move paid off by setting personal records in games started, targets, yards per reception and receiving touchdowns. In ‘20, the undrafted wide receiver again set personal records in targets, receptions, receiving yards, yards per reception and first downs. And he did it with fellow wideout Stefon Diggs having a career year of his own.

95
48
Tre'Davious White
Tre'Davious White
Buffalo Bills · CB

White was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second straight year. The LSU product led the league in interceptions in 2019 with six, with 15 total in his four pro seasons. White was named a second-team All-Pro in 2020 after making the first team in 2019.  

94
33
Jarvis Landry
Jarvis Landry
Cleveland Browns · WR

Landry makes the Top 100 for the sixth straight year but at his lowest ranking since No. 98 in 2016. Landry’s numbers were down across the board last season, where he made just 72 receptions (lowest in his career) on 101 targets for 840 yards. He missed out on the Pro Bowl in ’20 after being selected the five previous years. However, the LSU product is still a very viable slot option playing alongside college teammate Odell Beckham Jr.

93
T.J. Hockenson
T.J. Hockenson
Detroit Lions · TE

The former Iowa standout completed his second year with a career-high six receiving touchdowns and a Pro Bowl appearance. Second in Lions’ targets (101), receptions (67) and yards (723), Hockenson’s trajectory conveys a promising future for the tight end position in Detroit. New head coach Dan Campbell (former TE coach for New Orleans) could help turn the 23-year-old into the next big name at the tight end position.

92
2
Jason Kelce
Jason Kelce
Philadelphia Eagles · C

Kelce makes his third consecutive appearance in the Top 100, one of just three centers on this year’s list. Entering his 11th season, Kelce is a model of durability, not missing a game in six straight seasons. For each of the past five years, Kelce has been selected to the Pro Bowl or named to the first-team All-Pro.

91
Corey Davis
Corey Davis
New York Jets · WR

Premiering in the Top 100 for the first time after four pro seasons, wide receiver Corey Davis signed with the Jets after four seasons with the Titans. The 2017 fifth-overall pick out of Western Michigan underwhelmed during his first three seasons, despite heavy usage, but progressed in ‘20 with a 65-984-5 receiving line on 94 targets.

