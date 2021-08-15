Top 100 Players of 2021, Nos. 100-91: James Robinson leads off list

Appearing in his fifth straight Pro Bowl following his campaign in 2020, Juszczyk continues to display exactly why the fullback position can be of great value in a league with fast defenses. The 30-year-old signed a five-year extension in April to become the highest-paid player (again) at the position. With the deal worth up to $27 million, San Francisco will hope to continue exploiting the defenses of the NFC West using Juszczyk’s versatility.