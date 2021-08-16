Top 100 Players of 2021, Nos. 60-51: Justin Herbert, Justin Jefferson make debuts

Up next is the perennially underrated Allen, who turned in another Pro Bowl-caliber year while helping to make Herbert’s Year 1 a smooth one. Although he fell eight yards shy of a fourth-straight 1,000-yard season, Allen was one of six wideouts to haul in at least 100 receptions. He also scored eight TDs -- the most he’s had since his rookie season -- and made a little history in Week 14 when he set the record for the most receptions by a player (623) in his first 100 games. It’s worth noting that his season totals, as well as the 22-spot leap he took from last year, could’ve potentially been higher had the veteran not missed two games.