Top 100 Players of 2021, Nos. 50-41: 49ers' George Kittle falls to 50, Trent Williams returns at 42

As the world awaits news of Gilmore’s fate in New England, his 2020 performance tells only half the story of the player we all know him to be. From testing positive for COVID-19 to suffering a still-lingering quad injury late in the season, the Patriots corner had a trying albeit still Pro Bowl-worthy campaign. While he by no means fell off his perch as one of the NFL’s best in coverage, it’s going to be an uphill battle for the former DPOY to make up the 38 spots he dropped from last year.