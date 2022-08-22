Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 30-21: Bosa, Diggs brothers near the top of list

Offensive linemen don't always get the flashy stats, but nevertheless Nelson has made a name for himself in only four years in the league. He’s been named first-team All-Pro three times and earned his fourth Pro Bowl nod in 2021 because he’s just a wall on the offensive line. Nelson played 767 snaps in 2021 and gave up just one sack the entire season. Over his career, which has consisted of 4,029 snaps over four years, he’s given up just four sacks. Those numbers are just insane. You can already put Nelson in the conversation as one of the best guards in the history of the Colts. At the very least, those numbers give him the No. 28 spot on this list as the highest-ranked guard in the league this year.