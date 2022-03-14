Around the NFL

Packers to re-sign LB De'Vondre Campbell to five-year, $50M contract

Published: Mar 14, 2022 at 04:07 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Salary cap concerns won't stop the Green Bay Packers from hanging on to one of their key free agents.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Packers are expected to re-sign linebacker De'Vondre Campbell on a five-year, $50 million contract, per a source informed of the situation.

Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated first reported the news.

Campbell joined the Packers last season, and his productivity skyrocketed in Joe Barry's scheme. Campbell netted 146 tackles, two sacks, six tackles for loss, two INTs, and two forced fumbles en route to earning All-Pro honors. Campbell was the only player in 2021 with 140-plus tackles, 2.0-plus sacks, two-plus interceptions, and two-plus forced fumbles and is one of five players to accomplish this in the last 10 seasons.

The 28-year-old proved to be a patrolling menace in the middle of the defense who can close on ball carriers and be a plus defender in coverage. Retaining the critical linebacker was essential for the Packers this offseason.

Re-signing Campbell comes on the same day Green Bay extended the contract of Preston Smith and cut Za'Darius Smith.

Related Content

news

Dolphins signing former Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson to 3-year, $22.8M deal

The Dolphins have agreed with receiver ﻿Cedrick Wilson﻿ on a three-year deal worth $22.8 million with $12.75 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Buccaneers re-signing CB Carlton Davis to 3-year, $45M deal

The Buccaneers are re-signing cornerback ﻿Carlton Davis﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 
news

Chargers expected to sign former Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson to five-year, $82.5M deal

The Chargers are making another massive addition to their defense. L.A. is expected to sign Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $82.5M deal, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

QB Teddy Bridgewater signing one-year deal with Dolphins 

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, a Miami native, is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins to back up ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday. 
news

Haason Reddick, Eagles agree to three-year, $45M contract

The Eagles have entered the free agency chat. Philadelphia has agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract with pass rusher Haason Reddick, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Reggie Wayne joins Colts staff as WRs coach

Colts legend Reggie Wayne is re-joining the team -- as a coach. The club on Monday announced coaching staff changes for the 2022 season, with the retired receiver in charge of the position he manned for 14 years in Indianapolis.
news

Jaguars to sign Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff, WR Christian Kirk, TE Evan Engram

The Jaguars have agreed to terms with a collection of free agents in the first day of the negotiating window. Guard ﻿Brandon Scherff headlines the group, followed by WR Christian Kirk, LB﻿ Foye Oluokun﻿ and DT ﻿Foley Fatukasi﻿.
news

Steelers reach agreement with QB Mitchell Trubisky on two-year deal

The Steelers have a new quarterback. Pittsburgh has reached an agreement on a two-year deal with quarterback ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Cardinals agree to terms with RB James Conner on three-year, $21M extension

﻿James Conner﻿ is extending his stay in Arizona. The Cardinals agreed to terms with the running back Monday on a three-year extension through 2024.
news

Bengals adding Alex Cappa, Ted Karras to offensive line, re-signing DT B.J. Hill

Free-agent guard Alex Cappa is choosing Joe Burrow over Tom Brady﻿. Cappa agreed to terms on a four-year, $40 million contract with the Bengals. Cincinnati also added Ted Karras and retained B.J. Hill.
news

Browns release former Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry's time in Cleveland has come to a close. The Browns released the former Pro Bowl wideout, Ian Rapoport reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW