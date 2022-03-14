Packers to re-sign LB De'Vondre Campbell to five-year, $50M contract

Salary cap concerns won't stop the Green Bay Packers from hanging on to one of their key free agents.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Packers are expected to re-sign linebacker De'Vondre Campbell on a five-year, $50 million contract, per a source informed of the situation.

Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated first reported the news.

Campbell joined the Packers last season, and his productivity skyrocketed in Joe Barry's scheme. Campbell netted 146 tackles, two sacks, six tackles for loss, two INTs, and two forced fumbles en route to earning All-Pro honors. Campbell was the only player in 2021 with 140-plus tackles, 2.0-plus sacks, two-plus interceptions, and two-plus forced fumbles and is one of five players to accomplish this in the last 10 seasons.

The 28-year-old proved to be a patrolling menace in the middle of the defense who can close on ball carriers and be a plus defender in coverage. Retaining the critical linebacker was essential for the Packers this offseason.