Around the NFL

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19, will miss preseason opener vs. Raiders

Published: Aug 12, 2022 at 02:09 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will miss Sunday's preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders after testing positive for COVID-19, Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Friday.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, Cousins must isolate for at least five days before returning to the team. Cousins' symptoms are minimal, per O'Connell.

This is the second time that Cousins has missed a game due to COVID-19. With a playoff bid on the line last season, Cousins missed a Week 17 game against the Packers after landing on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list as an unvaccinated player. The Vikings lost that game 37-10.

O'Connell told reporters that Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion will play "a ton" as the remaining QBs on the roster.

The Vikings-Raiders preseason game will be broadcast live Sunday on NFL Network at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Related Content

news

Bucs WR Julio Jones picking up offense 'fairly quickly'

Newly signed Bucs WR Julio Jones details how quickly he's gotten up to speed with Tampa's offense.

news

Seahawks' Carroll praises growth of rookie RB Kenneth Walker III: 'I'm surprised he's so well-rounded'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll gave a glowing review of rookie RB Kenneth Walker III ahead of Seattle's preseason opener vs. the Steelers.

news

Titans QB Malik Willis on preseason debut: 'A lot to learn from, a lot to look at on film'

Titans QB Malik Willis admits there's plenty of room for improvement following his preseason debut, but the rookie also displayed why he's such an intriguing prospect.

news

Bill Belichick on splitting play-calling duties in preseason opener: 'We're going through a process'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick split offensive play-calling duties between Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in Thursday night's 23-21 loss to the New York Giants.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Thursday's games

The New York Giants faced off with the host New England Patriots, while the Baltimore Ravens traveled to take on the Tennessee Titans to kick off Week 1 of the preseason.

news

Adam Shaheen trade to Texans off following failed physical; TE returns to Dolphins

Tight end Adam Shaheen, who had been traded to the Texans earlier this week, failed his physical in Houston and will be returned to the Dolphins.

news

Jets signing veteran OT Duane Brown to two-year contract following Mekhi Becton knee injury

The New York Jets have moved quickly to address their offensive line following Mekhi Becton's knee injury, signing veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown.

news

Tom Brady absent from Buccaneers practice for personal reasons, will not return until after Aug. 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed practice Thursday for personal reasons and will not return to the team until after the Bucs' second preseason game on Aug. 20, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters.

news

Patriots RB James White, Super Bowl LI hero, retiring after eight seasons in NFL

New England Patriots running back James White is retiring after eight NFL seasons. The hero of Super Bowl LI announced Thursday his decision to end his playing career.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 11

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Thursday that QB Josh Allen will be among several starters sitting out on Saturday versus the Colts. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Thursday.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones, most starters won't play in preseason opener versus Giants

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Thursday that Jones and most starters will not play in the preseason opener versus Giants, per sources informed of the situation.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW