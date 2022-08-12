Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19, will miss preseason opener vs. Raiders

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will miss Sunday's preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders after testing positive for COVID-19, Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Friday.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, Cousins must isolate for at least five days before returning to the team. Cousins' symptoms are minimal, per O'Connell.

This is the second time that Cousins has missed a game due to COVID-19. With a playoff bid on the line last season, Cousins missed a Week 17 game against the Packers after landing on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list as an unvaccinated player. The Vikings lost that game 37-10.

O'Connell told reporters that Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion will play "a ton" as the remaining QBs on the roster.