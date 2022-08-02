NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 2

The Arizona Cardinals went Hollywood this offseason. The club will now get a first-hand look at their biggest addition.

Marquise Brown was activated from the non-football injury list on Tuesday, the team announced. Brown has yet to practice with the team during training camp because of a hamstring issue suffered during private workouts.

Brown was acquired by Arizona during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft in exchange for the No. 23 overall pick (the Cards also received a third-rounder). The speedy 25-year-old joins an offense that should cater to his skill set, and adds to a dynamic WR room that features DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Rondale Moore.

Unfortunately, Brown will return to the Cardinals without star quarterback Kyler Murray, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and is isolating for at least five days. The Murray-Brown connection has plenty of past experience to draw on from their playing days at Oklahoma, though.