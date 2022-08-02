NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 2

Around the NFL

The Arizona Cardinals went Hollywood this offseason. The club will now get a first-hand look at their biggest addition.

Marquise Brown was activated from the non-football injury list on Tuesday, the team announced. Brown has yet to practice with the team during training camp because of a hamstring issue suffered during private workouts.

Brown was acquired by Arizona during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft in exchange for the No. 23 overall pick (the Cards also received a third-rounder). The speedy 25-year-old joins an offense that should cater to his skill set, and adds to a dynamic WR room that features DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Rondale Moore.

Unfortunately, Brown will return to the Cardinals without star quarterback Kyler Murray, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and is isolating for at least five days. The Murray-Brown connection has plenty of past experience to draw on from their playing days at Oklahoma, though.

Brown will get acclimated to Kliff Kingsbury's offense in the meantime, and the third-year veteran is poised for a big role early in the season as Hopkins serves his six-game suspension to start 2022. Kingsbury told reporters Tuesday that Brown will take part in individual workouts by the end of the week and is expecting the WR to practice at full speed next Monday.

INJURIES

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
  • OL Justin Murray (ankle) is out with an ankle injury, per coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
  • WR Bryan Edwards (shoulder) returned to the practice field wearing a non-contact jersey.
  • DT Vincent Taylor ruptured his Achilles, coach Arthur Smith told reporters Tuesday.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
  • S Jordan Poyer (elbow) left Tuesday's practice and will require an MRI to determine the injury's severity, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
  • WR Amari Cooper (ankle) didn't practice on Tuesday but is expected back soon, per coach Kevin Stefanski.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
  • WR Tim Patrick was carted off the practice field after making catch during practice Tuesday, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Coach Nathaniel Hackett said he's undergoing an MRI on his knee.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
  • TE Irv Smith underwent thumb surgery Tuesday, but has not been ruled out for the season opener.
New York Giants
New York Giants
  • S Dane Belton won't need surgery for the broken collarbone he sustained during Saturday's practice, coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday. But the injury halts what Daboll described as a "really good camp" for the rookie.
New York Jets
New York Jets
  • RB Michael Carter (ankle) is expected to return to practice this week, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Tuesday.
  • DE Vinny Curry (hamstring) is also anticipating a return to practice this week by Saleh.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
  • S Minkah Fitzpatrick (wrist) is progressing well and could be back on the field soon, general manager Omar Khan told reporters Tuesday. Fitzpatrick started training camp on the non-football injury list after falling off his bike, per coach Mike Tomlin.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • OT Tristan Wirfs was quickly carted off during Tuesday's practice, but coach Todd Bowles said on Inside Training Camp Live that the All-Pro was just cramping up.

ROSTER MOVES

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Signed K Chris Boswell to a new five-year contract, the team announced.

