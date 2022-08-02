NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 2

The Arizona Cardinals went Hollywood this offseason. The club will now get a first-hand look at their biggest addition.
Marquise Brown was activated from the non-football injury list on Tuesday, the team announced. Brown has yet to practice with the team during training camp because of a hamstring issue suffered during private workouts.
Brown was acquired by Arizona during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft in exchange for the No. 23 overall pick (the Cards also received a third-rounder). The speedy 25-year-old joins an offense that should cater to his skill set, and adds to a dynamic WR room that features DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Rondale Moore.
Unfortunately, Brown will return to the Cardinals without star quarterback Kyler Murray, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and is isolating for at least five days. The Murray-Brown connection has plenty of past experience to draw on from their playing days at Oklahoma, though.
Brown will get acclimated to Kliff Kingsbury's offense in the meantime, and the third-year veteran is poised for a big role early in the season as Hopkins serves his six-game suspension to start 2022. Kingsbury told reporters Tuesday that Brown will take part in individual workouts by the end of the week and is expecting the WR to practice at full speed next Monday.
INJURIES
- OL Justin Murray (ankle) is out with an ankle injury, per coach Kliff Kingsbury.
- WR Bryan Edwards (shoulder) returned to the practice field wearing a non-contact jersey.
- DT Vincent Taylor ruptured his Achilles, coach Arthur Smith told reporters Tuesday.
- S Jordan Poyer (elbow) left Tuesday's practice and will require an MRI to determine the injury's severity, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
- DB Dane Cruishank has been removed from the non-football injury list.
- WR Amari Cooper (ankle) didn't practice on Tuesday but is expected back soon, per coach Kevin Stefanski.
- WR Tim Patrick was carted off the practice field after making catch during practice Tuesday, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Coach Nathaniel Hackett said he's undergoing an MRI on his knee.
- WR John Hurst placed on injured reserve.
- OL Carter O'Donnell placed on IR.
- TE Irv Smith underwent thumb surgery Tuesday, but has not been ruled out for the season opener.
- S Dane Belton won't need surgery for the broken collarbone he sustained during Saturday's practice, coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday. But the injury halts what Daboll described as a "really good camp" for the rookie.
- RB Michael Carter (ankle) is expected to return to practice this week, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Tuesday.
- DE Vinny Curry (hamstring) is also anticipating a return to practice this week by Saleh.
- WR Quez Watkins did not finish practice due to an illness.
- S Minkah Fitzpatrick (wrist) is progressing well and could be back on the field soon, general manager Omar Khan told reporters Tuesday. Fitzpatrick started training camp on the non-football injury list after falling off his bike, per coach Mike Tomlin.
- OT Tristan Wirfs was quickly carted off during Tuesday's practice, but coach Todd Bowles said on Inside Training Camp Live that the All-Pro was just cramping up.
ROSTER MOVES
- Signed OL Rashaad Coward.
- Released WR Christian Blake.
- Signed CB Devin Jones.
- Waived WR Andrew Parchment.
- Signed C Alex Mollette.
- Signed K Chris Boswell to a new five-year contract, the team announced.
