Steelers DB Minkah Fitzpatrick (wrist) starting training camp on NFI list after falling off bike 

Published: Jul 26, 2022
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick won't be riding into training camp just yet.

Fitzpatrick is headed to the active/non-football injury list with a wrist injury sustained when he fell off a bike during a vacation, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters in a Tuesday news conference.

Tomlin underscored that he does not anticipate the injury being a long-term problem, just some discomfort. For now, though, it will delay Fitzpatrick joining his teammates on the practice field in camp.

Tomlin also announced that defensive lineman Tyson Alualu will start on the physically unable to perform list due to a knee injury. The Steelers announced the Alualu and Fitzpatrick moves shortly after Tomlin's announcement. Furthermore, Tomlin said wide receiver Diontae Johnson , who's seeking a new contract, reported on time and he does not anticipate any type of "hold-in."

Fitzpatrick, 25, who recently signed a blockbuster new deal with Pittsburgh that made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL, is heading into his fourth season with the Steelers. A two-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro, Fitzpatrick isn't just a standout with his play, but has been a model of consistency since he was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2018. Fitzpatrick has played in all 64 games to start his career and has started in 46 consecutive games since joining the Steelers during the 2019 campaign.

