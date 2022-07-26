Steelers DB Minkah Fitzpatrick (wrist) starting training camp on NFI list after falling off bike 

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick won't be riding into training camp just yet.

Fitzpatrick is headed to the active/non-football injury list with a wrist injury sustained when he fell off a bike during a vacation, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters in a Tuesday news conference.

Tomlin underscored that he does not anticipate the injury being a long-term problem, just some discomfort. For now, though, it will delay Fitzpatrick joining his teammates on the practice field in camp.

Tomlin also announced that defensive lineman Tyson Alualu will start on the physically unable to perform list due to a knee injury. The Steelers announced the Alualu and Fitzpatrick moves shortly after Tomlin's announcement. Furthermore, Tomlin said wide receiver Diontae Johnson , who's seeking a new contract, reported on time and he does not anticipate any type of "hold-in."