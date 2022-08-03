Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries signs three-year extension worth $66.8M 

Extensions aplenty have been handed out this year by the Arizona Cardinals.

From general manager Steve Keim to head coach Kliff Kingsbury to quarterback Kyler Murray, the Cardinals are locking up their future.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries is the latest, as the team announced the Pro Bowler had signed a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season, which is worth $66.8 million total with $34 million guaranteed and $21 million in Year 1, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Humphries will now find himself in the area code of the top-paid tackles in the game, a crop led by the San Francisco 49ers' Trent Williams, who earns a position-high $23.01 million average annually.

A 2015 NFL Draft first-round draft pick of the Cards, Humphries has been a starter since his rookie season.

After a pair of injury-plagued years in 2017-2018, Humphries has started at least 16 games for three consecutive seasons, leading to his first career Pro Bowl in 2021.