Vikings TE Irv Smith undergoes thumb surgery, not ruled out for season opener vs. Packers 

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith is dealing with another injury.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday that Smith suffered a thumb injury in practice on Monday and underwent surgery Tuesday.

O'Connell is hopeful the tight end will still be ready by the season opener, Sept. 11, against the Green Bay Packers.

Smith missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a torn meniscus. The young TE also missed three games in 2020.

The Vikings view the 23-year-old as a potential breakout candidate coming off the knee injury. A second-round pick in 2019, Smith owns enticing pass-catching skills that should mesh well in O'Connell's system. He just hasn't been able to stay healthy.

The hope is that Smith can return from thumb surgery before Week 1 and jump right back on the train.