Around the NFL

Vikings TE Irv Smith undergoes thumb surgery, not ruled out for season opener vs. Packers 

Published: Aug 02, 2022 at 02:33 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith is dealing with another injury.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday that Smith suffered a thumb injury in practice on Monday and underwent surgery Tuesday.

O'Connell is hopeful the tight end will still be ready by the season opener, Sept. 11, against the Green Bay Packers.

Smith missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a torn meniscus. The young TE also missed three games in 2020.

The Vikings view the 23-year-old as a potential breakout candidate coming off the knee injury. A second-round pick in 2019, Smith owns enticing pass-catching skills that should mesh well in O'Connell's system. He just hasn't been able to stay healthy.

The hope is that Smith can return from thumb surgery before Week 1 and jump right back on the train.

The Vikings are counting on Smith being healthy. Behind the starter, Minnesota has Ben Ellefson (one career catch), Johnny Mundt (10 career catches), Zach Davidson (zero career games played) and seventh-round rookie Nick Muse in the TE room. Given Smith's injury, the Vikes could be in a position to add a veteran option.

Related Content

news

Broncos WR Tim Patrick suffers season-ending ACL tear

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a torn ACL on Tuesday and is out for the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Derrick Henry working hard to avoid complacency; Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson growing confident

How big of a workload does Titans RB Derrick Henry expect as he enters 2022 healthy? How is Aidan Hutchinson progressing amid his first training camp? Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

news

Franchise-tagged Orlando Brown hopes to 'finish my career' with Chiefs

While Orlando Brown and the Chiefs were unable to come to terms on a long-term contract this summer, the veteran left tackle says he still wants to end his career in Kansas City.

news

Broncos WR Tim Patrick carted off with apparent knee injury at practice

Tim Patrick made an acrobatic catch and came down with an injury on Tuesday. According to multiple reports, the Broncos wideout was carted off the practice field with an apparent leg injury.

news

Dolphins lose 2023 first-round draft pick, owner Stephen Ross suspended following independent investigation of integrity of the game violations

The NFL announced Tuesday that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round draft pick and 2024 third-round pick, while team owner Stephen Ross has been suspended through Oct. 17, following an investigation into whether the organization violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.

news

Broncos add Formula One star Lewis Hamilton to new ownership group

The Broncos have officially added Formula One superstar Sir Lewis Hamilton to the team's ownership group, the club announced Tuesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 2

Cardinals WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (hamstring) was activated from the non-football injury list on Tuesday. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

news

Rams 'lessened' Matthew Stafford's workload while QB manages elbow issue

Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that QB Matthew Safford is still dealing with discomfort in his throwing elbow and the team will scale back his workload.

news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay ready to turn page after 'disappointing' first season in New York

Entering his second season in New York, Giants WR Kenny Golladay hopes to move on from the substandard season he had last year under the new coaching staff in 2022.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence won't play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game vs. Raiders; Jake Luton to start

Trevor Lawrence won't participate in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday when the NFL kicks off preseason action with the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

Eagles first-rounder Jordan Davis turning heads to open camp: 'All eyes are on me'

Jordan Davis is already turning heads in training camp. The Georgia product knows being a first-round pick provides pressure to improve every practice.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW