Ravens LB David Ojabo signs rookie contract; all 2022 draft picks now signed

Baltimore Ravens pass rusher David Ojabo has ended his holdout and the 2022 NFL Draft class has now all signed in the process.
Ojabo, a second-round selection and the No. 45 overall pick, has signed his rookie contract, the Ravens announced Tuesday.
The last remaining unsigned pick of the draft, Ojabo had begun a holdout on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. That concluded Tuesday, though, and Ojabo can get back to work as he recovers from an Achilles injury suffered last year and looks to acclimate himself with the Ravens defense.
The Nigerian-born Ojabo had a huge 2021 season for Michigan with 11 sacks and five forced fumbles under defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who's now Ojabo's DC with the Ravens.
