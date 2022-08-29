2022 NFL Preseason Week 3 rookie grades: Texans' Dameon Pierce, Steelers' George Pickens shine

Unfortunately, Penning suffered a torn ligament in his foot during Friday’s game against the Chargers and will need surgery. This grade is based entirely on how he performed prior to the injury.





Penning started the game at left tackle, where the first-round pick is the heir apparent to Terron Armstead, who departed in free agency. The rookie stirred the pot from the first snap by finishing blocks, just as he did while at successful FCS program Northern Iowa. Penning stayed with his man downfield on run plays and made sure to remain engaged until the whistle blew on pass plays, as well. He's a solid pass protector because of his size, length and tenacity, but Penning did get crossed up on outside-in moves, once allowing pressure on Jameis Winston as the QB stepped up into the pocket.