Top 100 Players of 2022: Top 20 players revealed in alphabetical order ahead of final episodes

The final two episodes of the Top 100 Players of 2022 will air on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET, but we already know the 20 players who are still in the running to claim the top spot.
NFL Media has revealed the players (in alphabetical order) voted on as the top 20 in the sport:
- Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams (2021 ranking, No. 6)
- Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (No. 10)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady (No. 7)
- Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald (No. 2)
- Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett (No. 16)
- Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry (No. 6)
- Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (No. 15)
- Los Angeles Chargers CB J.C. Jackson (No. 49)
- Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (No. 53)
- Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (No. 5)
- Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp (N/A)
- Indianapolis Colts LB Shaquille Leonard (No. 37)
- Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (No. 1)
- Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (N/A)
- Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey (No. 13)
- Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (No. 3)
- San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel (N/A)
- Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (N/A)
- Pittsburgh Steelers LB T.J. Watt (No. 9)
- San Francisco 49ers OT Trent Williams (No. 42)
This list includes four players who have taken home the top spot in previous years (Brady, Donald, Mahomes, and Rodgers), and three players who are making their debut on the Top 100 list.