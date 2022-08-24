Sammy Watkins on his previous QBs: 'I've never seen them carry themselves like Aaron Rodgers'

New Green Bay Packers receiver Sammy Watkins has played with MVP quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson the past four seasons and now gets to catch passes from back-to-back winner Aaron Rodgers.
Early in training camp, Watkins was asked by fellow receiver Randall Cobb to compare Mahomes and Rodgers. The wideout responded, "I think Pat is incredibly good, but A-Rod is on a whole 'nother level."
Recently, Larry McCarren of the Packers' official team website read the quote back to Watkins, who reiterated his impressions of the new quarterback.
"He's amazing. How he controls the ball," Watkins said of Rodgers. "How he puts everyone in place. I've been with a lot of quarterbacks, and I've never seen them carry themselves like Aaron Rodgers."
It's nitpicking to pit Rodgers against Mahomes, arguably the top two passing quarterbacks in the NFL. Both are amazing at their craft and a joy to watch every Sunday.
For Watkins, it's a pivotal season with Rodgers. The veteran signed a one-year deal with the Packers in April to help fill the void by the departures of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. After missing time in camp due to injury, Watkins returned and has reportedly looked good in practices. If he can stay healthy, Watkins could provide Rodgers with a veteran target among a host of younger players.
