Bears release conceptual illustrations for proposed enclosed suburban stadium

Published: Sep 06, 2022 at 04:11 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears plan to build an enclosed suburban stadium that could host Super Bowls, College Football Playoff games and Final Fours.

The Bears released conceptual illustrations Tuesday of the proposed stadium and entertainment complex that would be built on the site of a former horse racing track in Arlington Heights, Ill. The Bears said the project could include restaurants, office space, a hotel, fitness center, new parks and open areas as well as "other improvements for the community to enjoy."

"We envision a multi-purpose entertainment district anchored by a new, best-in-class enclosed stadium, providing Chicagoland with a new home worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoffs, and Final Four," the team said in a statement.

The Bears said they would seek no public funding for the stadium if the sale of the property is completed and if they decide to move there. But they would seek taxpayer assistance for the rest of the project.

The organization signed a purchase agreement last year for the 326-acre tract of land about 30 miles northwest of longtime home Soldier Field. Team President and CEO Ted Phillips, who announced last week he will retire after the season, has said a deal likely wouldn't close until early 2023.

Copyright 2022 by the Associated Press

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 1 sleepers

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Steelers to retire Franco Harris' No. 32 jersey during Christmas Eve game against Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers will retire Franco Harris' No. 32 at halftime of the team's Week 16 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced Tuesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Faça seu teste grátis no NFL Game Pass

O NFL Game Pass é a única maneira para você assistir a todos os jogos de todos os times ao vivo.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE