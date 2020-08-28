Gardner Minshew is the Jags' QB of the present -- and future

I mean, part of it was his look. The 'stach. The headband. The hair. And yes, those glorious jorts. Let's be honest: Gardner looks like an AEW jobber. A guy who was picked to go put over Jon Moxley on Wednesday Night Dynamite, as opposed to being the savior of the Khan family's other Jacksonville sporting enterprise.

Things have gotten so out of control that Bud Light's now offering free beer for taking Minshew in the first round of a fantasy draft. As somebody who gets paid to give out fantasy advice, I certainly wouldn't endorse that approach on NFL Fantasy Live. But I am willing to say that Minshew is going to be the best second-year quarterback in the NFL this season. Well, after Kyler Murray. (This is Unpopular Opinions, not unreasonable ones.)

The important takeaway here is that, like Murray's Cardinals, the Jaguars have a signal-caller to build around. A guy for 2020 and beyond. A franchise quarterback.

I know, I know: That F-word conjures up some unpleasant memories for my friends down in Duval County. For Jacksonville, finding a FRANCHISE QB has become one of those Holy Grail quests. Just look at the recent history. Blake Bortles was drafted third overall in 2014 and then received a $54 million extension after helping lead the Jaguars to the 2017 AFC Championship Game. But at the end of the day, what do Jags fans really have to show for the Bortles era? (Besides, of course, some epic one-liners on NBC's The Good Place.) And then there was Foles. Jacksonville gave the Super Bowl LII MVP a four-year, $88 million contract. In return, they got four starts (all losses) and a fourth-round pick after trading him to Chicago this offseason. True, Foles' ill fate did lead to Minshew Mania, which did for jorts what Nirvana did for flannel. But still, all of this shows how tough the quarterback position has been for the Jags, who needed to break their highest-paid player in order to uncover the (sixth-round) quarterback of the future.

That's right: Minshew is indeed the Jags' quarterback of the future. Not just for the moxie and swagger that endear him to so many people inside and outside of the building. Don't get me wrong: I love the way Gardner plays the game. He's like a movie character. A combination of Happy Gilmore and Uncle Rico. Gardner is the guy who, when asked about a brief stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list, said: "Did not contact the virus. It took one look at me, ran the other way. That was probably in its best interest."