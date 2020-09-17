Cam Newton making Patriots fun to root for again

Then, of course, things changed. The Patriots (and other Boston-based sports teams) won way too much. Spygate and Deflategate happened. In what seemed like an instant, the scrappy underdogs became out-of-touch heels who still thought they were the good guys. Kind of like what John Cena did in the WWE before he went on to Hollywood.

But if Cena walked into a WWE arena now, the (virtual) crowd would pop huge. I would pop huge. And now I'm going crazy for the Patriots. And it's because of Cam. Well, mostly. Some of the softening of the Patriots' image occurred on draft night in April. When the Patriots were on the clock and the broadcast went to a shot of Belichick's home cam, we were introduced to the coach's dog, Nike, who was set up like a team decision-maker at a table that looked like one our grandparents would gather around to play bridge. Contrast that with the brash, hotshot coaches out in the Arizona desert or hills of Los Angeles, living like Instagram models in their fancy chateaus.

Back to Cam, though. He's one of the most maligned NFL superstars of all time, in my opinion. A player who never seems to be given the credit he deserves. I mean, this is a former MVP who was performing at a high level as recently as 2018, and yet nobody was willing to trade for him this offseason. Instead of pursuing Newton, the Bears gave up a fourth-round pick for Nick Foles, who hasn't had a ton of success aside from his magical playoff run with the Eagles a few years ago.

People mock Cam for his attire. And again, I'm not sure it's what I would wear. Mostly because I couldn't pull off that kind of swag. But the thing that stands out to me more than any wardrobe decisions is the fact that he was voted a team captain despite getting relatively little time with his new team in an abbreviated camp. He has the respect of his teammates. They see the work. Hell, I see the work. If you followed Cam's journey on Instagram this offseason, his workout montages brought back memories of Rocky IV. If I can change and you can change ...

What really cemented it for me was watching Cam out there being Cam in Week 1. If you are going to wear a yellow suit to the game, you had better deliver. He did. Cam ran for the first touchdown of the game (one of his two rushing TDs in the 21-11 win over the Dolphins) and instead of celebrating with his usual Superman pose, he flashed the Wakanda Forever salute to honor the late Chadwick Boseman.

Chills.

There was one play on Sunday that was particularly revealing, in that it showed me I was not only all-in on Cam, but also the Patriots. Wide receiver N'Keal Harry fumbled the ball away near the goal line late in the third quarter, costing the Patriots a chance for a touchdown. I was livid. And sure, I do have some fantasy shares of Cam Newton, but I had a visceral reaction you would expect from a Patriots fan in that moment. I wanted this so much for Cam, to the point that I wanted the Patriots to win the game. And believe me, the symbolism of beating the Dolphins -- the team that played a big role in ending the Tom Brady era by beating the Patriots in Week 17 last season -- was not lost on me.