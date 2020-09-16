Allen Robinson: Contract issue 'not going to be a distraction'

Allen Robinson is moving past his frustration with the Chicago Bears organization.

After scrubbing his social media of all Bears-related mentions and feeling disrespected with the pace of contract negotiations, the wideout told reporters Wednesday he is "putting yesterday behind and moving forward."

"I know it's not going to be a distraction for me," he added, per NFL Network's Stacey Dales. "Everything in between those lines trumps everything."

NFL Network's Tom Pellissero reported Tuesday that Robinson was frustrated the Bears haven't offered what he believes is fair market value, but no trade request was made.

Robinson deflected the trade question saying, he's "not going to get into that detail," adding he's never wavered on wanting to continue playing in Chicago.

The 27-year-old said he expects to finish the season with the Bears and noted he's had discussions with both coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace.

"I've talked to Ryan, I've talked to Coach Nagy. We're in the clear with that," he said.

Slated to earn a base salary of $10.9 million in 2020, the final year of his contract, Robinson is due a hefty raise. The former Pro Bowler is ridiculously underrated, having carried the Bears' passing offense the past couple seasons. If it weren't for Robinson's vice-grip hands and equator-sized catch-radius, Mitchell Trubisky's numbers would look far worse.

Nagy alluded to the Bears' history of getting deals done with players they want to keep.

"I had a great conversation with Allen," he said. "Our players all realize the history we have here in regards to taking care of guys."

Perhaps that history of inking guys right before the season is where Allen's frustration stems from recently. If the Bears brass was willing to open the pocketbooks for the likes of Akiem Hicks, Danny Trevathan, Eddie Goldman, Kyle Fuller, Cody Whitehair, et al., why not the player that has carried the pass offense?