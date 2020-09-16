Around the NFL

Allen Robinson: Contract issue 'not going to be a distraction'

Allen Robinson is moving past his frustration with the Chicago Bears organization.

After scrubbing his social media of all Bears-related mentions and feeling disrespected with the pace of contract negotiations, the wideout told reporters Wednesday he is "putting yesterday behind and moving forward."

"I know it's not going to be a distraction for me," he added, per NFL Network's Stacey Dales. "Everything in between those lines trumps everything."

NFL Network's Tom Pellissero reported Tuesday that Robinson was frustrated the Bears haven't offered what he believes is fair market value, but no trade request was made.

Robinson deflected the trade question saying, he's "not going to get into that detail," adding he's never wavered on wanting to continue playing in Chicago.

The 27-year-old said he expects to finish the season with the Bears and noted he's had discussions with both coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace.

"I've talked to Ryan, I've talked to Coach Nagy. We're in the clear with that," he said.

Slated to earn a base salary of $10.9 million in 2020, the final year of his contract, Robinson is due a hefty raise. The former Pro Bowler is ridiculously underrated, having carried the Bears' passing offense the past couple seasons. If it weren't for Robinson's vice-grip hands and equator-sized catch-radius, Mitchell Trubisky's numbers would look far worse.

Nagy alluded to the Bears' history of getting deals done with players they want to keep.

"I had a great conversation with Allen," he said. "Our players all realize the history we have here in regards to taking care of guys."

Perhaps that history of inking guys right before the season is where Allen's frustration stems from recently. If the Bears brass was willing to open the pocketbooks for the likes of Akiem Hicks, Danny Trevathan, Eddie Goldman, Kyle Fuller, Cody Whitehair, et al., why not the player that has carried the pass offense?

While Robinson insists the issue won't cloud his play, we'll see if the publicly aired frustration leads to a long-term solution. If not, it could fester as 2021 -- and a potential franchise tag -- approaches.

Related Content

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) runs the ball in the second half during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
news

'TNF' injury report: Jarvis Landry (hip) questionable for Browns

Cleveland Browns wideout Jarvis Landry is questionable for Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are other injuries we're keeping track of before the game.
New York Jets head coach Adam Gase calls a time out during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
news

Jets owner Christopher Johnson has 'full confidence' in Adam Gase despite 'mess' in Week 1

Jets owner Christopher Johnson said despite Week 1's disaster of a game, he has full confidence in coach Adam Gase and expects a different team moving forward.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
news

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin in concussion protocol

One of Tom Brady's primary targets is down. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is in the concussion protocol.
Peyton Manning leads 130 modern-era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021
news

Peyton Manning leads 130 modern-era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021

All-time great former Colts and Broncos QB Peyton Manning is atop the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees list, with other first-year eligibles Charles Woodson and Calvin Johnson among the headliners.
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Sean Lee (50) looks on during warmups prior to an NFL football NFC wild card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Seahawks, 24-22. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Cowboys LB Sean Lee expected to be out six weeks after undergoing hernia surgery

The Dallas Cowboys will be without another linebacker for at least six weeks. Sean Lee underwent hernia surgery last week, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) looks on from the sidelines during an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver. The 49ers defeated the Broncos, 24-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

49ers place CB Richard Sherman (calf) on IR 

Star 49ers corner Richard Sherman was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. Sherman is dealing with a calf strain, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye (21) studies the offense during an NFL game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sep. 14, 2020, in Denver. The Titans beat the Broncos 16-14. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 2

A.J. Bouye might be out for just a few weeks. The Broncos cornerback will require rehab but not surgery after undergoing tests Tuesday on his dislocated shoulder, Ian Rapoport reports.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks to pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
news

Ben Roethlisberger feels 'like I was just in a car accident' after first game in a year

After his first game in 364 days on Monday night, Ben Roethlisberger felt a little worse for wear following the Steelers' 26-16 win over the Giants.

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore during an NFL football training camp Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. (James D Smith via AP)
news

Kellen Moore: McCarthy's fourth-and-3 decision 'not going to be last time' Cowboys go for it

Dallas Cowboys coordinator Kellen Moore said coach Mike McCarthy's decision to go for it on fourth-and-3 gave the team confidence and it won't be the last time.
Pete Carroll plans to get Seahawks' run game going after pass-happy Week 1
news

Pete Carroll plans to get Seahawks' run game going after pass-happy Week 1

The Seahawks let Russell Wilson cook in Week 1. Moving forward, Pete Carroll would like to share the kitchen more.
Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson among Week 1 Players of the Week
news

Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson among Week 1 Players of the Week

Reigning MVP Lamar Jackson started where he left off last season, putting up huge numbers and racking up awards. Jackson and Seahawks QB Russell Wilson were among the Week 1 NFL Players of the Week, released Wednesday. 
