Allen Robinson feels disrespected in contract extension talks with Bears

Allen Robinson's lack of a contract extension in Chicago has left him frustrated.
So frustrated, in fact, he's wiped his social media of all references to the Bears, including photos of himself in uniform and the team name. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Robinson feels he's been disrespected and Chicago's offers to this point have not reflected his fair market value.
Teammate Tarik Cohen tweeted his support for an extension for Robinson:
As of now, there is no trade request from Robinson, Pelissero reported, but it is certainly a situation worth monitoring going forward.
Part of the reason for that is Chicago's history of contract extensions. When the Bears want to keep a player, they usually get the deal done, signing extensions with Akiem Hicks, Danny Trevathan, Eddie Goldman, Kyle Fuller, Cody Whitehair, Bobby Massie and Charles Leno, among others.
The last major contract dispute (not involving a rookie deal) in Chicago dates back to 2007 and involved linebacker Lance Briggs, who ended up spending his entire career in Chicago before retiring in 2015. Jerry Angelo served as general manager back then, long before Ryan Pace was hired to his current post.
Robinson's tale has been an inspiring one. After tearing his ACL and effectively ending his career in Jacksonville, Robinson signed a three-year deal with Chicago in 2018. He broke 1,100 yards receiving last season and was the best receiver on corner routes in the entire league, according to Next Gen Stats.
Robinson's current contract places him 15th among NFL wide receivers in annual average salary ($14 million), per Over The Cap, but expires after this season. Robinson has been burned once before by an untimely injury, so it makes sense that he is incredibly concerned with securing his future. We'll see if that future ends up being in Chicago.