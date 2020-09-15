Allen Robinson feels disrespected in contract extension talks with Bears

As of now, there is no trade request from Robinson, Pelissero reported, but it is certainly a situation worth monitoring going forward.

Part of the reason for that is Chicago's history of contract extensions. When the Bears want to keep a player, they usually get the deal done, signing extensions with Akiem Hicks, Danny Trevathan, Eddie Goldman, Kyle Fuller, Cody Whitehair, Bobby Massie and Charles Leno, among others.

The last major contract dispute (not involving a rookie deal) in Chicago dates back to 2007 and involved linebacker Lance Briggs, who ended up spending his entire career in Chicago before retiring in 2015. Jerry Angelo served as general manager back then, long before Ryan Pace was hired to his current post.

Robinson's tale has been an inspiring one. After tearing his ACL and effectively ending his career in Jacksonville, Robinson signed a three-year deal with Chicago in 2018. He broke 1,100 yards receiving last season and was the best receiver on corner routes in the entire league, according to Next Gen Stats.