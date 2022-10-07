NFL's three BEST teams to watch in 2022? Give me the Lions, Falcons and Jets!

The Lions being entertaining isn't that big of a surprise. Dan Campbell has been a walking quote machine since he took over as head coach in January of 2021. Detroit became a sentimental favorite this summer when it appeared on Hard Knocks. Even the most ardent of fans of NFC North rivals -- I fall into that category, as a Bears supporter -- have a soft spot for the Lions because of their appearance on the wildly popular HBO docudrama.

With only one playoff win since 1957, the Lions feel relegated to permanent also-ran status. But holy [smokes] are they entertaining! They are like that loveable wrestling jobber we're all rooting for, a rando who'll eventually be squashed by the main eventers. I guess that would make the Lions the Danhausen of the NFL in this scenario. Let me tell you, if you haven't seen Danhausen, you're about to go into a YouTube wormhole. Enjoy. And hey, the man hails from Detroit!!

The Lions have been a Scorigami dream. Last week, they lost (obviously) to the Seahawks. It was the first game in NFL history with a 48-45 final score, which just kind of seems weird. But not as weird as the fact that Jared Goff has played in three of the four games with at least 90 combined points in the last five seasons. JARED GOFF.

The Lions have scored 140 points (35 points per game) and allowed 141 points (35.3 ppg) this season. The 281 combined points scored and allowed are the most by any team in the first four games of a season in NFL history. The 140 points are the most in the first four games in club history. The 141 points allowed? The second-most in club history. (They are the Lions, after all.) But that's the thing here. If you're going to start the season 1-3, at least be interesting. I mean, it gets a little sad seeing Campbell get into his feelings after a game. But I kind of love the drama.