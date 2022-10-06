2022 NFL season's early top-10 defensive lines: Nick Bosa-led 49ers group, deep Bills unit top the board

Pass rush score: 95

Run defense score: 94

OVERALL SCORE: 95





DeMeco Ryans' defense has been an overwhelming force through the first four weeks of the 2022 season, limiting opposing offenses to a paltry 11.5 points per game. While there is still plenty of football left to be played, this would be the second-lowest ppg average in a season since the illegal contact rule was introduced in 1978, trailing only the vaunted 2000 Ravens defense (10.3).





This iteration of San Francisco's defense has playmakers at every level of the field, but the foundation is built in the trenches. The 49ers' defensive line is a brick wall against the run, allowing just 0.3 yards before contact on average (second-lowest in the NFL, trailing only Indianapolis). The defensive front is loaded with talent, allowing the Niners to play sound zone coverage without sacrificing their ability to get after the QB (SEE: league-high 35.0 percent pressure rate on four-man rushes). It certainly helps having the NFL pressure (22) and sack (6) leader in Nick Bosa too.