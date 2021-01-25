Around the NFL

Matt LaFleur laments kicking late field goal: 'Anytime it doesn't work out you always regret it'

Published: Jan 24, 2021 at 08:05 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Green Bay Packers forced two turnovers in the fourth quarter and scored zero points off of them, but in the final half of the fourth quarter, they were knocking on the door of the end zone.

Then, Matt LaFleur elected to kick a field goal.

It wasn't as simple of a decision as that, of course, but the outcome is what Packers fans will remember when they reflect on the painful finish to Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Green Bay needed a touchdown and a two-point conversion to complete an unlikely comeback effort, and had the ball on Tampa Bay's 8-yard line with first-and-goal. Three straight incompletions later, LaFleur was faced with a key decision, and sent out Mason Crosby to drill a 26-yard field goal.

The kick cut the lead to five, and the Packers never drew any closer. The Buccaneers ran out the remaining clock, buoyed by a timely pass interference on third down that ended Green Bay's chances.

"Anytime it doesn't work out you always regret it, right?" LaFleur said afterward about not going for it. "It was just the circumstances of having three shots and coming away with no yards, and not only needing the touchdown but the 2-point."

Rodgers had what appeared to be an opening to attempt to run for the needed touchdown on third down, escaping the pocket right with room to gain yards before unsuccessfully throwing across his body toward Davante Adams﻿, who was in traffic. Rodgers admitted he thought he might have a chance to run with the ball on the play, but also said afterward he'd thought he would get a fourth chance at scoring, considering the circumstances.

When it came to fourth down, the call was out of his hands.

"I didn't have a decision on that one," Rodgers said before pausing before explaining further. "That wasn't my decision. I understand the thinking with above two minutes and having all our timeouts."

The call made sense analytically -- take the three, kick it back to Tampa Bay with three timeouts and the two-minute warning still coming -- but didn't play out in Green Bay's favor. After recording three takeaways in a tight game, the Packers couldn't force a fourth, or a desperately needed stop.

Kicking also stunned the Buccaneers, who realized they'd gotten off easy.

"I couldn't believe it honestly because there's no guarantee that you can make it back down there again," Buccaneers edge rusher ﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿ said.

Rodgers never received a chance to make it back down there, telling reporters afterward he felt "pretty gutted." Green Bay will have months to reflect on the decision to kick, and perhaps more importantly, the opportunities wasted earlier in the quarter when it couldn't convert turnovers into points. And after sending Packers fans home with many months of disappointment loaded into their vehicles, the Buccaneers are headed back to Tampa with joy after becoming the first team to play a Super Bowl in their own friendly confines.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers on game-clinching DPI call against Packers: 'That was a bad call'

Matt LaFleur's decision to kick a late field goal Sunday with the Packers trailing by eight points was one he immediately came to regret. But it didn't punch the Buccaneers' ticket to the Super Bowl. A pass interference call on Green Bay cornerback Kevin King did moments later. 
news

Aaron Rodgers calls future with Packers 'uncertain' after NFC Championship loss

Following Sunday's NFC Championship loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said his future is "uncertain."
news

Buccaneers become first team that will host Super Bowl at home stadium

The Buccaneers' 31-26 win over the Packers clinched them becoming the first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl hosted at their home stadium. The Bucs will face the winner of the Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7.
news

Tom Brady, Buccaneers stave off Packers for NFC Championship Game win, trip to Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading to Super Bowl LV at their own Raymond James Stadium, as they staved off Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. 
news

Notable injuries, news from NFL Championship Sunday

Packers RB Aaron Jones did not return after getting injured against the Bucs. Plus, other injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Championship Sunday.
news

Greg Olsen announces retirement from NFL after 14 seasons

Greg Olsen announced his retirement on Sunday. The 35-year-old had 8,683 receiving yards, 742 receptions and 60 touchdowns over the course of his 14 seasons. 
news

Lions adding ex-Chiefs, Browns GM John Dorsey to front office

The Detroit Lions are adding an experienced voice to their front office. Tom Pelissero reports that Detroit is expected to hire John Dorsey as a senior personnel executive.
news

Bucs rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) out vs. Packers

Buccaneers safety ﻿Antoine Winfield Jr.﻿ is out of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, NFL Network's James Palmer and Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Eagles agree to terms with coach Nick Sirianni, hire Jonathan Gannon as new defensive coordinator

The Eagles have agreed to terms with Nick Sirianni to become their new head coach, Ian Rapoport reports. The team also hired Jonathan Gannon to become their new defensive coordinator. 
news

Buccaneers want WR Antonio Brown back for 2021 season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers want to bring back wideout Antonio Brown for the 2021 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Injury roundup: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire expected to play against Bills 

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW