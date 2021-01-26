Around the NFL

Packers CEO: No way Aaron Rodgers leaves, 'we're not idiots'

Published: Jan 26, 2021 at 01:18 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Aaron Rodgers jolted the cheesehead-wearing diehards of Green Bay at a low point Sunday evening when he casted doubt on his future.

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy offered a reason for fans to relax (but not the R-E-L-A-X kind from back in 2014) a day later.

"There's no way in heck Aaron is not gonna be on the Packers," Murphy said Monday during an appearance on WNFL in Green Bay. "He's going to be the MVP of the league, might have had his best year ever, he's our unquestioned leader, and we're not idiots."

Rodgers had just finished an MVP-caliber season and came within eight yards of potentially tying a game that, if won, would've sent him to just his second Super Bowl in his Hall of Fame career. It's fair to think perhaps the emotion of the moment drove him to say his future is also uncertain. After all, he's 37 years old, has just three years remaining on his contract and has his successor sitting on the bench waiting for the veteran to move on.

Rodgers knows this scenario because he was once in the shoes of 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love. A young, longer-haired Rodgers had to quietly wait for Brett Favre to give up the reins, and when it became clear Favre wasn't ready to do so, the organization eventually wrested them from his grasp. With Love waiting and Rodgers' contract moving another year closer to expiration, it has likely made the quarterback think about the bigger picture well before Sunday's game kicked off.

Rodgers still trails Favre in Super Bowl appearances, even though Rodgers' Packers have generally been better over the course of his career than Favre's were. And beyond Favre, no quarterback as excellent as Rodgers -- no competitor, for that matter -- is ever content with one trip to a Super Bowl, especially when you've led a team that has demonstrated it is capable of winning another Lombardi, but just hasn't gotten over the hump.

All of that appeared to come together at once in the expression and words of a despondent Rodgers on Sunday. It's really difficult to get to a conference title game, and after losing two straight, there had to be as much frustration as there was disappointment.

As for Rodgers' contract, it's financially prohibitive for the Packers to do anything but shower the quarterback with praise for a campaign that will likely earn him MVP honors in less than two weeks. Green Bay can't possibly stomach the dead cap number associated with parting with Rodgers until 2022, when it drops to a still significant $17.2 million.

The Packers also don't want to see things end with Rodgers like they did Favre, making for a delicate situation to navigate. Rodgers also acknowledged Tuesday that he doesn't think there's a reason he wouldn't be back in Green Bay next season.

Oh, and the guy just put together an MVP season. His team finished 13-3 and earned the NFC's top seed. They were much closer to a conference title than a year earlier. It's not exactly a combination of factors that would lead one to pull the plug.

Like Murphy said, the Packers aren't idiots. When we revisit this in a few weeks, it'll likely have been nothing more than some pointless hand wringing.

Related Content

news

Tuesday's injury and roster news: 49ers QB Nick Mullens avoids Tommy John surgery

The San Francisco 49ers received good news as quarterback Nick Mullens underwent successful elbow surgery and did not require Tommy John surgery. Mullens is expected to be back by training camp. 
news

Rams GM Snead: 'Jared Goff is a Ram in this moment'

Sean McVay was quick to acknowledge the Rams would be undergoing serious evaluation at all positions, including QB, after a playoff loss to the Packers. GM Les Snead was similarly vague in responding to the latest inquiries about ﻿Jared Goff﻿.
news

Aaron Rodgers: 'I don't think that there's any reason why I wouldn't be back' in Green Bay

Joining The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, QB Aaron Rodgers downplayed the discussions around his future, saying that he simply gave a realistic answer in the moment, that no NFL player truly ultimately controls his own future. With that said, he fully expects to play for the Packers next season. 
news

Barry Sanders: It will be 'very difficult' for Lions to replace Matthew Stafford

﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ is set to become the latest Lions star to leave the club in his early 30s. Barry Sanders, who's been in those shoes, joined Good Morning Football and said he understands why Detroit and Stafford agreed to part ways this offseason.

news

Washington's Jennifer King becomes NFL's first full-time Black female assistant position coach

It's official: Jennifer King is the first full-time first African-American female assistant position coach in NFL history. The Washington Football Team announced King will serve as assistant running backs coach.
news

DK Metcalf on Seahawks' struggles: 'Teams just started to figure us out'

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was candid on what went wrong with a Seattle offense that started off strong in 2020.
news

Josh Allen on Year 3: I proved Bills 'didn't make a mistake by drafting me'

Josh Allen made a tremendous stride in his third season, leading Buffalo to the AFC Championship Game. The Bills QB aims to maintain that progress in order to take his team to the next step.
news

Chargers hire Saints QBs coach Joe Lombardi as offensive coordinator

Perhaps the biggest voice in Justin Herbert's ear moving forward has been decided. Joe Lombardi, who's spent the past five seasons coaching quarterbacks for the Saints, has agreed to terms with the Chargers to be their offensive coordinator, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Texans to conduct second interviews with Bills DC Leslie Frazier, Ravens AHC David Culley for HC job

The Texans are continuing to move patiently with their head coaching search. Houston is setting up second interviews with Bills DC Leslie Frazier and Ravens assistant HC David Culley for their HC job.
news

Tre'Davious White: Bills will 'have to go through' Chiefs to get to Super Bowl in future

Sunday's loss to the Chiefs will sting for weeks, but the consolation is the Bills will have a strong chance of returning in future seasons. It's likely the same foe will meet them at some point on their next path to the Super Bowl.
news

Bills WR Cole Beasley reveals he played playoffs on broken fibula

﻿Cole Beasley﻿'s 2020 performance just became much more impressive. The receiver said he played the final three weeks of the Bills' season -- Super Wild Card Weekend through the AFC Championship Game -- with a broken fibula. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW