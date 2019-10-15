Vincent: Second call on Lions' Trey Flowers was no foul

Less than 24 hours after the conclusion of the Green Bay Packers' 23-22 win over the Detroit Lions on Monday night in which a pair of illegal use of the hands penalties against Detroit defensive end Trey Flowers proved crucial in the outcome, those calls came into question Tuesday during the Fall League Meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent detailed that the penalties were looked into following the game and that the second penalty against Flowers should not have been called.

"We opened the floor up for any questions, anything that we need to clarify. It was a late night last night," Vincent told reporters. "There was a pool report that I'm assuming most have read. There was one that was clear that we support. And there was another that when you look at it, you review the play, not something that you want to see called. In particular the pass rush. One that you could support, the other one clearly after you review it, you've seen some slo-mos, the foul wasn't there."

Vincent clarified that it was the second illegal use of the hands penalty in which there was no foul.

On the first penalty, in which Flowers was cited for illegal hands against Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari, the drive was extended and ended with a Green Bay touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The second flag against Flowers came on third down -- like the initial penalty -- and extended what ended up being the last drive of the game and concluded with Mason Crosby's game-winning field goal.