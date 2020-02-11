QB Index: Ranking every quarterback to start a game in 2019

Bhanpuri: Thrust into the starting role just before the season after Andrew Luck's world-rocking retirement, Brissett acquitted himself well as the Colts' new QB1. He is not nearly as dynamic as his predecessor, and he has a ceiling closer to high-end game manager than elite game changer, but I thought he was more than capable of taking the Colts to the playoffs before he sustained an MCL sprain in Week 9. He was clearly a different QB upon his return, with his mobility, accuracy and overall play falling off a cliff.