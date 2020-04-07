Buccaneers unveil new unis, mark start of Brady era

The biggest changes are more familiar than anything, and perhaps an indicator of a likely trend in the uniform changes to come this offseason. The Buccaneers are returning to their most successful era in team history by bringing back the uniforms worn by the 2002 champions, who rode a dominant defense to a blowout win over the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII. There is one significant change, though: Tampa Bay is carrying over the oversized flag logo that graced the sides of its helmet in its most recent look from 2014-2019.