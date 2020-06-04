State of the Franchise: As end of era nears, Saints must go all out

2020 VIPs

Head coach: Sean Payton. I was listening to a podcast (that shall not be named), and one of the hosts said Sean Payton might have had his best season as a coach ever in 2019 -- one of those statements where football heads try to say something smart -- and the other host was agreeing with him. Meanwhile, I'm yelling at my phone, saying, "Dude won a Super Bowl, called an onside kick and everything to start the second half."

But let's think about this. The Saints won 13 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time ever. In fact, every 13-win season in franchise history has come under Payton. And let's just not breeze past the fact he won five games with his backup quarterback. Now that I've read that last sentence in my head, I would love to tell you the pun was intended. It was not. But seriously, five games with Teddy Bridgewater included two roadies in Seattle and Chicago and a home win over the Cowboys. That's impressive. So maybe those dudes were right. He won huge games with a backup. He had fans wanting to dump one of the best quarterbacks of all time for BYU Tebow. Maybe those dudes on that podcast had it right. It was his best coaching job -- at least, in the regular season. And yes, we're going to have to talk more about the way the season ended a bit later. But as it stands right now, Payton is better than ever. And it just feels like a matter of time before he's going to get that second ring. The one that takes you from the "Wow, this guy is a good coach" category to "This guy is a legend of the game."

Quarterback: Drew Brees. I was originally going to use this space to discuss Brees and his accomplishments on the field, how he's often snubbed in best QBs of the era talk and has never won an MVP award. Or how he was not selected to the 2010s All-Decade Team. But that conversation has changed after his recent comments about player protests. You might think that's unfair. That it should be about his play on the field. That I should just stick to sports. But you can't. You just can't. Especially not right now, with protests taking place across the nation against racism and police brutality in the wake of the killings of African Americans George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Brees' comments caught the attention of two players he has to work with extensively, receivers Thomas and Sanders, neither of whom were shy about voicing their displeasure on social media. Jordan told NFL.com's Michael Silver that he "can't allow people to tippy-toe on the line of this issue." NBA superstar LeBron James, one of the biggest names in sports, voiced criticism as well.