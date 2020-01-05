Vikings upset Saints in NFC wild-card OT nailbiter

It was a surprising development, considering this New Orleans team was about as well-balanced as its been in the last few years. Brees finished with a respectable line that included a 90.4 passer rating, but a lack of production on the ground (42 yards between Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray) forced the Saints to rely on the pass. When they continued on such a path late, it resulted in a fumble and a false start with 21 seconds left all but eliminated their chances of scoring a game-winning touchdown. Then they were forced to watch their season end from the sideline, helpless prisoners bound to a narrow stretch of unplayable turf and unable to do anything but wish they'd had another possession or two back. Perhaps they'd relied on Hill a little too much and lost their rhythm. They'll have a whole offseason to determine if that was the case.