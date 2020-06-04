Drew Brees apologizes for comments on flag disrespect

Saints linebacker Demario Davis responded to Brees' apology during a Thursday morning appearance on CNN.

"Hearing Drew's apology, and that's the first I heard it, I think that is a form of true leadership. And I would say it because that's taking ownership," Davis said. "What we had hoped the first time was that Drew would elaborate more on racism and the sentiments of the black community, and he admitted he missed the mark. So for him to come out and say I missed the mark, I've been insensitive but what I'm going to do is start doing is listening and learning from the black community and finding ways that I can help them, I think that's a model for all of America. Because historically, in general, most of America has missed the mark in not hearing the cries.

"These are not new cries coming out on behalf of the black community. The black community has been crying for a long time. Now it's turned into a global outcry that it's time to stand up for black lives and make sure that they're not being killed in the streets and putting an end to racism and systematic injustice that's plagued this country for so long."

Davis continued: "And for him to admit that he was wrong and say, you know what, I can do better and I will do better, I think that is leadership at its finest. It's not easy to come out and admit when you're wrong. For a long time, I feel like a lot of people have taken that posture of not wanting to admit that they're wrong. And for him to do that, I think that's very symbolic of America, especially all the ethnic groups that aren't people of color, or black people, in understanding, hey, it's OK. You might have gotten it wrong, but don't get it wrong now.