State of the Franchise: Can Quinn-led Falcons make good on reprieve?

Quarterback: Matt Ryan. There is a new world order among NFC South quarterbacks -- and if Tom Brady and Drew Brees are Hollywood Hogan and Kevin Nash, then that would make Matt Ryan the Scott Hall. And I was a huge Scott Hall (and Razor Ramon) guy. Like Razor, who was a former IC title holder, Ryan is a former MVP, which is just about the same.

Ryan logged 11 games with at least 300 passing yards last year, which was the third-most in a single season by anyone in the Super Bowl era. He also finished with 4,466 passing yards and 26 touchdowns. One troubling stat is that his interceptions doubled from seven to 14 last year. Part of me wonders if that had to do with the shift to offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter -- even though he and Ryan had worked together before, switching schemes can still come with an adjustment period. Watching games, I also noticed that it looked like Ryan pressed a little more at times than usual, because his team tended to be trailing, especially early in the season. He had six interceptions in the first three weeks. But he finished strong and threw just two in the final four games. In other words, he's good.

Projected 2020 MVP: Ryan. Again, he puts up prolific numbers because his team often forces him into being in a position to throw. So in that sense, Atlanta is depending on the running game and the defense to be respectable. That said, the Falcons' season is ultimately going to come down to Ryan.

2020 breakout star: Calvin Ridley, wide receiver. A lot of people (especially me, from a selfish fantasy perspective) would love to see Ridley make a Chris Godwin-like leap in his third NFL season. Consider these numbers (all of which, of course, come from Next Gen Stats): Ridley was 16th in catch percentage last year (67.7%, among receivers with 50-plus targets), but sixth in catch percentage above expectation (59.0). Quarterbacks had a passer rating of 113.5 when targeting him, 12th in the NFL. Julio can still dominate like he does, but it feels like Ridley's time to take over.