Falcons unveil new uniforms, helmet ahead of 2020

"We've stayed true to our roots by keeping our colors and the Falcon bird intact -- making it even more prominent than ever before but delivering a more modern design that reflects our team, our fans and this great city. Black has been a part of our history since 1966 and both our fans and players have asked us to bring it back. The 'ATL' moniker is known around the world and we now wear it proudly as our badge of unity, diversity and togetherness. Something our world needs more of, especially in these tough times."