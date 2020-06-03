State of the Franchise: Panthers' Matt Rhule era begins with promise

Quarterback: Teddy Bridgewater. I know there are some of you who believe that Teddy is just a placeholder quarterback as the team tries to tank for Trevor Lawrence. Which is completely ridiculous because the Panthers did too great of a job in the draft for that (more on that later). And Bridgewater is a really good quarterback. He was going to be a good quarterback for the Vikings before a major knee injury got the better of him. He also wisely took a backup job with the Saints for two seasons where he was able to not only rehab his body, but also his career. He bided his time and flourished when presented with an opportunity. He went 5-0 in his starts, including a decisive win over the Chicago Bears, whose fans wanted him to be the starter this season. Even some Saints fans wondered if Teddy should be the quarterback of the future. But now he is going to be given a chance to lead the Panthers and have his own team. And remember, Rhule spoke glowingly of Cam when he took over the gig, and it seemed like they were going to make a go of it with the former MVP. You don't do that if you're going for a "bridge" quarterback, pun intended. He was good last year as the Saints' starter in Weeks 3-7, ranking fifth in passer rating, third in completion percentage and fourth in expected completion percentage in that span. In other words, he's going to be just fine.

Projected 2020 MVP: Christian McCaffrey, running back. I wrote earlier this year that McCaffrey was one of the most untradeable players in the NFL. Which kind of took NFL Twitter by storm because the value of running backs has been downplayed in the modern NFL. And then McCaffrey signed a huge extension, again, much to the chagrin of the "running backs don't matter" crowd. But McCaffrey is a different player. He had 2,392 scrimmage yards last year, the third-most in NFL history. He was the third player in league history to have 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season. His 116 receptions were the most in a season by a running back in NFL history. And CMC is the only back who has totaled more than 250 receptions in his first three years. He has 303. He's incredible.

2020 breakout star: Brian Burns, defensive end. Have I mentioned that Luke Kuechly retired? That is going to be a huge void to fill on the team. That's why the team will be looking at the second-year man out of Florida State to take a huge leap this season. Burns started with a burst with 3.5 sacks in his first five games. But then he had some injury issues and things weren't the same. He did finish with 7.5 sacks and you saw glimpses of his athleticism. Burns was compared to Leonard Floyd coming into the league. Floyd is no longer with the team that drafted him. So it's up to Burns to meet expectations, and I believe he's going to do it.