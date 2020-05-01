NFC South draft grades: Bucs and Panthers continue makeovers

The Saints arguably entered this draft with the most complete roster in the NFL. Consequently, mock predix on the No. 24 pick were all over the place, setting up a scenario where any pick could be deemed a surprise. ... Or no pick could be deemed a surprise?? I don't know -- barely made it through Philosophy 101. But I contend that Ruiz was indeed a surprise selection, because New Orleans was already set to return all five starters from an extraordinarily decorated group up front. LT Terron Armstead, LG Andrus Peat and RG Larry Warford made the Pro Bowl last season, RT Ryan Ramczyk was first-team All-Pro and C Erik McCoy nabbed a spot on PFWA's All-Rookie Team. So, what's the plan for next season? Immediately following the selection of Ruiz, who played center and guard at Michigan, all eyes went to Warford. The 28-year-old carries the second-largest cap hit on the team at $12.875 million, trailing only Drew Brees' $23.650 million figure, and closer watchers of the Saints' offensive line than me assert that the right guard's play slipped a bit last year. With a first-rounder now entering the interior-OL fray, Warford seems like a prime cut candidate. If so, New Orleans will have to absorb just over $5 million in dead money, but that'd still free up nearly $8 million in cap space. And it would give the Saints' offensive line an average age of about 24 years old, with everyone under contract through at least the next two seasons. Juicy.