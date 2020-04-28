NFC East draft grades: Cowboys clean up; Eagles create a stir

Why provide instant grades on the selections of prospects who have yet to take an NFL snap? Well, you're reading this, aren't you? Considering the makeup of every roster and the factors surrounding each pick, Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr attempt a division-by-division assessment of the 2020 NFL Draft. Keep in mind that these grades are based on draft hauls alone -- picks traded for veteran players were not taken into account. Below is Gennaro's review of the NFC East.

NOTABLE SELECTIONS

BEST PICK: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Dallas Cowboys, Round 1, No. 17 overall

From late January through last Thursday, 11 different NFL.com writers published a grand total of 31 mock drafts. And in this glut of simulated selections, Lamb fell into the second half of the first round just three times. He was the third receiver off the board once. So, naturally, both of those scenarios played out on draft night, as Jerry Jones had the consensus All-American fall right into his lap at No. 17. And despite the fact that Dallas entered this draft with more pressing needs on the defensive side of the ball, Jerrah made the wise (i.e., obvious) decision to snap up the best player available. According to the Cowboys owner, Lamb was the No. 6 overall player on Dallas' big board. Now he joins a pair of 1,100-yard receivers in Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. Too much of a good thing? Nope. Like most NFL offenses nowadays, the Cowboys mainly operate with 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR). The 'Boys did so on two-thirds of their offensive snaps in 2019, with Randall Cobb typically manning the slot. But Cobb parlayed a bounce-back season into a lucrative free-agent deal with the Texans, meaning Dallas had an opening in its primary offensive set. Will the rookie spend time in the slot? It's certainly not a bad idea, as Lamb led the nation in yards per route run from the slot last season (6.11, per Evan Silva). But you have to figure Cooper, who struggles at times against press coverage on the outside, will make his way inside for a fair share of snaps, as well. No matter how Mike McCarthy and Kellen Moore choose to deploy their receivers, Dallas suddenly boasts one of the best receiving trios in the league (if not the best). Somewhere, Dak Prescott's bank account smiles.

MOST SURPRISING PICK: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

Philadelphia Eagles, Round 2, No. 53 overall

The Packers sent a shockwave through the football world by selecting QB Jordan Love on Thursday night. Less than 24 hours later, it was the Eagles creating a stir with a completely unexpected dip into the quarterback pool. Carson Wentz is squarely in his prime at age 27 -- and technically hasn't even begun the four-year extension that put $128 million on Philly's tab last offseason. Wentz is locked in through 2024, meaning he's already on the books for one season beyond the span of Hurts' four-year rookie deal. So, what's the rationale behind this high-value second-round pick? Well, anyone who tells you Hurts is "the Eagles' Taysom Hill" is spouting a lazy narrative. Not to take away from Hurts' established dual-threat ability, but he's just not the same kind of explosive all-around athlete as Hill. Can I imagine Doug Pederson cooking up some kind of side package to take advantage of the Heisman runner-up's mobility? Sure. Can I envision Hurts lining up all over the offensive formation, covering/returning kicks and blocking punts? Not so much. For the most part, the Hurts pick appears to be Wentz insurance -- a cheap backup for a quarterback who's been injured in each of the past three seasons. But while Hurts' rookie contract is quite palatable, Philly spent valuable draft currency to land him. Was this the best use of the No. 53 overall pick for a roster that revealed some serious holes last season?

BIGGEST SLEEPER: Bradlee Anae, Edge, Utah

Dallas Cowboys, Round 5, No. 179 overall

Ranked as Daniel Jeremiah's No. 75 overall player, Anae didn't come off the board until the final pick of the fifth round, 105 slots lower than DJ's perceived value. If you're looking for a combine freak, look elsewhere. Anae did nothing in Indianapolis to knock your socks off. But there's another part of prospect evaluation: the actual playing of football. And in that scope, Anae was quite impressive. A consensus All-American in 2019 and two-time first-team All-Pac-12er, Anae racked up 21 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss over the last two seasons. He was a team captain on a very talented Utah defense that ranked second in total D this past season and produced six draft picks last week. His relentless, edgy, technically sound game should transition well into the NFL. And with Robert Quinn's free agency departure, the Cowboys entered this draft needing edge-rushing juice opposite DeMarcus Lawrence. Could Anae be this year's Maxx Crosby, as a Day 3 edge who provides Day 1 value? I'm not gonna bet against a man who pets sharks -- or "water dogs," as Anae calls the apex predators.

TEAM GRADES

NOTE: Draft classes are ranked from best to worst within the division.

