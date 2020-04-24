Philadelphia Eagles select QB Jalen Hurts on Day 2

We have our first true stunner of Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts with the 53rd overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday.

The Eagles are very much committed to Carson Wentz -- at least until 2022, when they have their first potential out of his contract -- which makes Hurts such a selection surprising. Then again, the Eagles have been snakebitten by Wentz injuries for much of the last three years.

It was Nick Foles who led Philadelphia to a title in 2017, and Josh McCown announced his retirement before the start of the 2019 season and was coaching high school football before being called in to backup Wentz. McCown was forced into action in the playoffs on Wild Card Weekend at 40 years old.

The Eagles need a better backup plan. Now they have one.

Hurts was a standout at Alabama before he was suddenly benched after a poor first half in the 2018 National Championship Game, but he was there to congratulate Tua Tagovailoa -- Thursday's No. 5 overall pick -- after he threw a touchdown and eventually led Alabama to a comeback win. Hurts graduated and transferred to Oklahoma the following year, leading the Sooners to a 12-2 record and College Football Playoff appearance in his lone season in Norman. His combine performance helped improve his stock, leading to his selection in the second round.

Now he's off to Philadelphia, where he could be used in an occasional role as a rookie and will also be expected to serve as a reliable backup. If history tells us anything, the Eagles very well might have to break the glass and insert Hurts at some point in 2020.

