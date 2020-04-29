NFC West draft grades: Cardinals get bold; Seahawks Seahawk

Three years ago, Steve Keim spent his first-round pick on hybrid defender Haason Reddick. When asked how the Temple product would fit into Arizona's defense, the Cardinals general manager gushed: "That's the beauty of it -- it doesn't matter," Keim said at the time. "We'll find a place for him. Whether it's early as a rusher or as a stack-backer, he has got enough skills to be a difference maker for us, and we'll find the right place for him on our defense." Three years and 20 starts later, Reddick remains a man without a role. In fact, before the draft last week, The Athletic's Michael Lombardi said the former No. 13 overall pick's "another guy for the Cardinals that they would gladly move on from." Oof. Now Arizona faces the same kind of questions about the 6-foot-4, 238-pound freak of nature with the 4.39 40-yard dash. How will Simmons be deployed in Vance Joseph's defense? "He'll be a linebacker," the defensive coordinator said. "But we drafted this guy because of what we saw him do at Clemson. So, the things he did there, he's going to do for us also. As far as covering tight ends, and again, he's going to be a problem solver. Obviously, each game plan is different and, as problems come along and he can solve them for us he will definitely be a candidate to do those things for us." Now, it must be pointed out that, while the Reddick experiment has been a complete failure, the Cardinals do have multiple success stories on the positionless-player front. Tyrann Mathieu became a Defensive Player of the Year candidate as a roving playmaker, Deone Bucannon briefly served as the LB/S prototype and Budda Baker -- drafted 23 picks after Reddick -- continues to redefine the safety position. Here's hoping Joseph and Co. have the right plan to maximize Simmons' rare skill set. Something I'm fairly certain of: Arizona got a steal in Day 2 and Day 3. Jones, a battle-tested left tackle with NFL traits, had no business lasting until Round 3. And Benjamin, an open-field nightmare who came off the board in Round 7, could hit some home runs in the wide-open space created by Kliff Kingsbury's offense.