Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey among untradeable players

5) George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers: Now, it's obvious that Kittle is the best at his position, or at least not too far behind Travis Kelce. And Kittle is way more valuable to the 49ers than Kelce is to the Chiefs. Kansas City boasts multiple dynamic receivers, but Kittle is the Niners' most important pass catcher. Kittle is even more valuable in the run game, given that the dude loves to block. He's out there throwing blocks like Edge throws spears. It's pretty impressive. Remember that prime-time game where he was champing at the bit, sitting up in the 49ers' luxury box, itching to get on the field? Kind of like those wrestlers waiting to get into the ring during War Games? His mic'd-up session during the Super Bowlgives you chills. I'm telling you, he's a Dusty Rhodes "Hard Times" promo come to life. There is no way the Niners could trade him. The fans wouldn't stand for it, and they'd never get enough in return for the 26-year-old All-Pro.