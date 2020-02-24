Buccaneers to unveil new uniforms ahead of season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting a new look. In response to fans' requests for something different, the team announced Monday it will soon unveil updated uniforms ahead of the 2020 season.

"We have heard the feedback from our fans loud and clear and have been working with the NFL and our league partners at Nike to usher in a new look as we enter this next decade of Buccaneers football," Buccaneers co-owner Ed Glazer said, per the team's website. "We look forward to revealing more details in the near future about our official unveiling event which will take place later this spring."

The news comes on the heels of social media posts and posters in the Tampa area hinting at potential uniform changes. The Bucs have featured three different looks in their 45-year history. The most notable change came in 1997, two years after Malcolm Glazer purchased the team, as Tampa Bay scrapped its original red and orange color scheme for pewter and a darker red with the skull and crossed swords logo.

Those features have remained intact ever since. How will the Bucs alter their look this time? More details are expected in April.