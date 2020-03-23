2020 NFL Free Agency: Notable departures by team

Below is a team-by-team breakdown of notable departures during the 2020 NFL free agency period. This list is not intended to be complete -- it's a spotlight of the most prominent NFL players who will be playing for a new team in 2020.
Arizona Cardinals
RB David Johnson (Texans)
WR Damiere Byrd (Patriots)
WR Pharoh Cooper (Panthers)
TE Charles Clay
OL A.Q. Shipley(Bucs)
LB Joe Walker (49ers)
LB Brooks Reed
Atlanta Falcons
RB Devonta Freeman
RB Kenjon Barner
WR Justin Hardy
TE Austin Hooper (Browns)
TE Luke Stocker
OT Ty Sambrailo (Titans)
OG Wes Schweitzer (Redskins)
DE Adrian Clayborn (Browns)
LB De'Vondre Campbell (Cardinals)
OLB Vic Beasley (Titans)
CB Desmond Trufant (Lions)
S Johnathan Cyprien
Baltimore Ravens
WR Seth Roberts (Panthers)
TE Hayden Hurst (Falcons)
OG Marshal Yanda (Retired)
OL James Hurst
DT Chris Wormley (Steelers)
DT Michael Pierce (Vikings)
DT Domata Peko
LB Patrick Onwuasor (Jets)
CB Brandon Carr
S Tony Jefferson
S Earl Thomas
Buffalo Bills
RB Frank Gore (Jets)
DT Corey Liuget
DT Jordan Phillips (Cardinals)
DE Shaq Lawson (Dolphins)
OLB Lorenzo Alexander (Retired)
CB Kevin Johnson (Browns)
S Kurt Coleman
Carolina Panthers
QB Cam Newton (Patriots)
QB Kyle Allen (Redskins)
WR Chris Hogan (Jets)
TE Greg Olsen (Seahawks)
OG Trai Turner (Chargers)
OG Greg Van Roten (Jets)
OL Daryl Williams (Bills)
DT Dontari Poe (Cowboys)
LB Luke Kuechly (Retired)
DE Mario Addison (Bills)
DE Vernon Butler (Bills)
DE Bruce Irvin (Seahawks)
DT Kyle Love
CB James Bradberry (Giants)
CB Ross Cockrell
S Colin Jones
S Eric Reid
Chicago Bears
QB Chase Daniel (Lions)
WR Taylor Gabriel
TE Trey Burton (Colts)
OG Kyle Long (Retired)
DT Nick Williams (Lions)
LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders)
OLB Leonard Floyd (Rams)
OLB Kevin Pierre-Louis (Redskins)
CB Prince Amukamara (Raiders)
S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (Cowboys)
Cincinnati Bengals
QB Andy Dalton (Cowboys)
TE Tyler Eifert (Jaguars)
OT Cordy Glenn
OG John Miller (Panthers)
DT Andrew Billings (Browns)
CB Darqueze Dennard (Falcons)
CB Dre Kirkpatrick (Cardinals)
CB B.W. Webb
S Clayton Fejedelem (Dolphins)
Cleveland Browns
QB Drew Stanton
TE Demetrius Harris (Bears)
LB Christian Kirksey (Packers)
LB Joe Schobert (Jaguars)
CB T.J. Carrie (Colts)
S Eric Murray (Texans)
S Damarious Randall (Raiders)
Dallas Cowboys
WR Tavon Austin (49ers)
WR Randall Cobb (Texans)
TE Jason Witten (Raiders)
OT Cameron Fleming (Giants)
OG Xavier Su'a-Filo (Bengals)
C Travis Frederick (Retired)
DE Michael Bennett (Retired)
DE Robert Quinn (Bears)
DT Maliek Collins (Raiders)
CB Byron Jones (Dolphins)
S Jeff Heath (Raiders)
Denver Broncos
QB Brandon Allen (Bengals)
QB Joe Flacco (Jets)
OG Ronald Leary
C Connor McGovern (Jets)
DE Derek Wolfe (Ravens)
CB Chris Harris Jr. (Chargers)
CB Cyrus Jones
S Will Parks (Eagles)
Detroit Lions
QB Jeff Driskel (Broncos)
RB J.D. McKissic (Redskins)
WR Jermaine Kearse
OT Rick Wagner (Packers)
OL Graham Glasgow (Broncos)
DT Damon Harrison
DT A'Shawn Robinson (Rams)
OLB Devon Kennard (Cardinals)
CB Darius Slay (Eagles)
CB Rashaan Melvin (Jaguars)
S Tavon Wilson (Colts)
P Sam Martin (Broncos)
Green Bay Packers
WR Geronimo Allison (Lions)
TE Jimmy Graham (Bears)
OT Bryan Bulaga (Chargers)
OT Jared Veldheer
LB Blake Martinez (Giants)
OLB Kyler Fackrell (Giants)
CB Tramon Williams
Houston Texans
RB Carlos Hyde (Seahawks)
RB Lamar Miller (Patriots)
WR DeAndre Hopkins (Cardinals)
DT D.J. Reader (Bengals)
OLB Barkevious Mingo (Bears)
CB Johnathan Joseph (Titans)
S Jahleel Addae
S Mike Adams (Retired)
S Tashaun Gipson (Bears)
Indianapolis Colts
QB Brian Hoyer (Patriots)
WR Devin Funchess (Packers)
WR Dontrelle Inman (Washington)
WR Chester Rogers (Dolphins)
TE Eric Ebron (Steelers)
OL Joe Haeg (Buccaneers)
DE Margus Hunt
DE Jabaal Sheard
CB Pierre Desir (Jets)
S Clayton Geathers
K Adam Vinatieri
Jacksonville Jaguars
QB Nick Foles (Bears)
WR Marqise Lee (Patriots)
TE Geoff Swaim
OT Cedric Ogbuehi (Seahawks)
DE Calais Campbell (Ravens)
DT Marcell Dareus
LB Jake Ryan
CB A.J. Bouye (Broncos)
DE Rodney Gunter (Retired)
Kansas City Chiefs
RB LeSean McCoy (Buccaneers)
RB Spencer Ware
OG Stefen Wisniewski (Steelers)
OG Cameron Erving (Cowboys)
DE Emmanuel Ogbah (Dolphins)
LB Darron Lee
LB Reggie Ragland (Lions)
CB Morris Claiborne
CB Kendall Fuller (Redskins)
P Dustin Colquitt
Las Vegas Raiders
QB Mike Glennon (Jaguars)
QB DeShone Kizer
WR Dwayne Harris
LB Vontaze Burfict
LB Tahir Whitehead (Panthers)
CB Daryl Worley (Cowboys)
S Karl Joseph (Browns)
Los Angeles Chargers
QB Philip Rivers (Colts)
RB Melvin Gordon (Chargers)
FB Derek Watt (Steelers)
WR Travis Benjamin (49ers)
OG Michael Schofield (Panthers)
OT Russell Okung (Panthers)
DT Brandon Mebane
LB Jatavis Brown (Eagles)
LB Thomas Davis (Redskins)
S Adrian Phillips (Patriots)
S Jaylen Watkins (Texans)
Los Angeles Rams
QB Blake Bortles
WR Brandin Cooks (Texans)
DE Dante Fowler Jr. (Falcons)
LB Cory Littleton (Raiders)
OLB Clay Matthews
CB Nickell Robey-Coleman (Eagles)
S Eric Weddle (Retired)
K Greg Zuerlein (Cowboys)
Miami Dolphins
RB Kalen Ballage (Jets)
TE Clive Walford
OT J'Marcus Webb
OL Evan Boehm
DE Charles Harris (Falcons)
DE Taco Charlton (Chiefs)
CB Aqib Talib
S Reshad Jones
Minnesota Vikings
WR Stefon Diggs (Bills)
WR Laquon Treadwell (Falcons)
OG Josh Kline
DE Everson Griffen (Cowboys)
DE Stephen Weatherly (Panthers)
CB Mackensie Alexander (Bengals)
CB Xavier Rhodes (Colts)
CB Trae Waynes (Bengals)
S Jayron Kearse (Lions)
S Andrew Sendejo (Browns)
New England Patriots
QB Tom Brady (Buccaneers)
WR Phillip Dorsett (Seahawks)
TE Ben Watson (Retired)
OL Ted Karras (Dolphins)
DT Danny Shelton (Lions)
LB Elandon Roberts (Dolphins)
OLB Jamie Collins (Lions)
OLB Kyle Van Noy (Dolphins)
S Duron Harmon (Lions)
K Stephen Gostkowski
TE Rob Gronkowski (Buccaneers)
New Orleans Saints
QB Teddy Bridgewater (Panthers)
WR Ted Ginn Jr. (Bears)
OG Larry Warford
OLB A.J. Klein (Bills)
CB Eli Apple (Panthers)
S Vonn Bell (Bengals)
New York Giants
QB Eli Manning (Retired)
WR Cody Latimer (Redskins)
OT Mike Remmers (Chiefs)
LB Deone Bucannon (Falcons)
LB Alec Ogletree
CB Antonio Hamilton (Chiefs)
S Antoine Bethea
New York Jets
QB Trevor Siemian (Titans)
RB Ty Montgomery (Saints)
WR Robby Anderson (Panthers)
WR Demaryius Thomas
OT Ryan Kalil
OT Kelvin Beachum (Cardinals)
LB Brandon Copeland (Patriots)
CB Darryl Roberts (Lions)
CB Maurice Canady (Cowboys)
S Jamal Adams (Seahawks)
Philadelphia Eagles
QB Josh McCown
RB Jordan Howard (Dolphins)
RB Darren Sproles (Retired)
WR Nelson Agholor (Raiders)
OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai (Lions)
DT Timmy Jernigan (Jaguars)
LB Nigel Bradham (Saints)
OLB Kamu Grugier-Hill (Dolphins)
CB Ronald Darby (Redskins)
S Malcolm Jenkins (Saints)
Pittsburgh Steelers
TE Nick Vannett (Broncos)
OL B.J. Finney (Seahawks)
DT Javon Hargrave (Eagles)
OLB Anthony Chickillo (Saints)
CB Artie Burns (Bears)
S Mark Barron
San Francisco 49ers
WR Emmanuel Sanders (Saints)
TE Garrett Celek (Retired)
TE Levine Toilolo (Giants)
DT DeForest Buckner (Colts)
OT Joe Staley (Retired)
RB Matt Breida (Dolphins)
Seattle Seahawks
RB C.J. Prosise
RB Marshawn Lynch
WR Jaron Brown (49ers)
WR Josh Gordon
TE Ed Dickson
OT George Fant (Jets)
C Justin Britt
OL Germain Ifedi (Bears)
DT Al Woods (Jaguars)
DE Ezekiel Ansah
DE Quinton Jefferson (Bills)
LB Mychal Kendricks
OLB Jadeveon Clowney
S Tedric Thompson
S Bradley McDougald (Jets)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Jameis Winston (Saints)
RB Peyton Barber (Redskins)
WR Breshad Perriman (Jets)
OT Demar Dotson (Broncos)
DE Carl Nassib (Raiders)
Tennessee Titans
QB Marcus Mariota (Raiders)
RB Dion Lewis (Giants)
WR Tajae Sharpe (Vikings)
TE Delanie Walker
OT Jack Conklin (Browns)
DT Jurrell Casey (Broncos)
LB Wesley Woodyard
OLB Cameron Wake
CB Logan Ryan
Washington Football Team
QB Case Keenum (Browns)
QB Colt McCoy (Giants)
RB Chris Thompson (Jaguars)
WR Paul Richardson
TE Vernon Davis (Retired)
TE Jordan Reed (49ers)
OT Donald Penn
OT Trent Williams (49ers)
OG Ereck Flowers (Dolphins)
CB Quinton Dunbar (Seahawks)
CB Josh Norman (Bills)
CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie
CB Kayvon Webster