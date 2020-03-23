Analysis

2020 NFL Free Agency: Notable departures by team

Published: Mar 23, 2020 at 11:46 AM

Below is a team-by-team breakdown of notable departures during the 2020 NFL free agency period. This list is not intended to be complete -- it's a spotlight of the most prominent NFL players who will be playing for a new team in 2020.

Arizona Cardinals

RB David Johnson (Texans)
WR Damiere Byrd (Patriots)
WR Pharoh Cooper (Panthers)
TE Charles Clay
OL A.Q. Shipley(Bucs)
LB Joe Walker (49ers)
LB Brooks Reed

Atlanta Falcons

RB Devonta Freeman
RB Kenjon Barner
WR Justin Hardy
TE Austin Hooper (Browns)
TE Luke Stocker
OT Ty Sambrailo (Titans)
OG Wes Schweitzer (Redskins)
DE Adrian Clayborn (Browns)
LB De'Vondre Campbell (Cardinals)
OLB Vic Beasley (Titans)
CB Desmond Trufant (Lions)
S Johnathan Cyprien

Baltimore Ravens

WR Seth Roberts (Panthers)
TE Hayden Hurst (Falcons)
OG Marshal Yanda (Retired)
OL James Hurst
DT Chris Wormley (Steelers)
DT Michael Pierce (Vikings)
DT Domata Peko
LB Patrick Onwuasor (Jets)
CB Brandon Carr
S Tony Jefferson
S Earl Thomas

Buffalo Bills

RB Frank Gore (Jets)
DT Corey Liuget
DT Jordan Phillips (Cardinals)
DE Shaq Lawson (Dolphins)
OLB Lorenzo Alexander (Retired)
CB Kevin Johnson (Browns)
S Kurt Coleman

Carolina Panthers

QB Cam Newton (Patriots)
QB Kyle Allen (Redskins)
WR Chris Hogan (Jets)
TE Greg Olsen (Seahawks)
OG Trai Turner (Chargers)
OG Greg Van Roten (Jets)
OL Daryl Williams (Bills)
DT Dontari Poe (Cowboys)
LB Luke Kuechly (Retired)
DE Mario Addison (Bills)
DE Vernon Butler (Bills)
DE Bruce Irvin (Seahawks)
DT Kyle Love
CB James Bradberry (Giants)
CB Ross Cockrell
S Colin Jones
S Eric Reid

Chicago Bears

QB Chase Daniel (Lions)
WR Taylor Gabriel
TE Trey Burton (Colts)
OG Kyle Long (Retired)
DT Nick Williams (Lions)
LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders)
OLB Leonard Floyd (Rams)
OLB Kevin Pierre-Louis (Redskins)
CB Prince Amukamara (Raiders)
S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (Cowboys)

Cincinnati Bengals

QB Andy Dalton (Cowboys)
TE Tyler Eifert (Jaguars)
OT Cordy Glenn
OG John Miller (Panthers)
DT Andrew Billings (Browns)
CB Darqueze Dennard (Falcons)
CB Dre Kirkpatrick (Cardinals)
CB B.W. Webb
S Clayton Fejedelem (Dolphins)

Cleveland Browns

QB Drew Stanton
TE Demetrius Harris (Bears)
LB Christian Kirksey (Packers)
LB Joe Schobert (Jaguars)
CB T.J. Carrie (Colts)
S Eric Murray (Texans)
S Damarious Randall (Raiders)

Dallas Cowboys

WR Tavon Austin (49ers)
WR Randall Cobb (Texans)
TE Jason Witten (Raiders)
OT Cameron Fleming (Giants)
OG Xavier Su'a-Filo (Bengals)
C Travis Frederick (Retired)
DE Michael Bennett (Retired)
DE Robert Quinn (Bears)
DT Maliek Collins (Raiders)
CB Byron Jones (Dolphins)
S Jeff Heath (Raiders)

Denver Broncos

QB Brandon Allen (Bengals)
QB Joe Flacco (Jets)
OG Ronald Leary
C Connor McGovern (Jets)
DE Derek Wolfe (Ravens)
CB Chris Harris Jr. (Chargers)
CB Cyrus Jones
S Will Parks (Eagles)

Detroit Lions

QB Jeff Driskel (Broncos)
RB J.D. McKissic (Redskins)
WR Jermaine Kearse
OT Rick Wagner (Packers)
OL Graham Glasgow (Broncos)
DT Damon Harrison
DT A'Shawn Robinson (Rams)
OLB Devon Kennard (Cardinals)
CB Darius Slay (Eagles)
CB Rashaan Melvin (Jaguars)
S Tavon Wilson (Colts)
P Sam Martin (Broncos)

Green Bay Packers

WR Geronimo Allison (Lions)
TE Jimmy Graham (Bears)
OT Bryan Bulaga (Chargers)
OT Jared Veldheer
LB Blake Martinez (Giants)
OLB Kyler Fackrell (Giants)
CB Tramon Williams

Houston Texans

RB Carlos Hyde (Seahawks)
RB Lamar Miller (Patriots)
WR DeAndre Hopkins (Cardinals)
DT D.J. Reader (Bengals)
OLB Barkevious Mingo (Bears)
CB Johnathan Joseph (Titans)
S Jahleel Addae
S Mike Adams (Retired)
S Tashaun Gipson (Bears)

Indianapolis Colts

QB Brian Hoyer (Patriots)
WR Devin Funchess (Packers)
WR Dontrelle Inman (Washington)
WR Chester Rogers (Dolphins)
TE Eric Ebron (Steelers)
OL Joe Haeg (Buccaneers)
DE Margus Hunt
DE Jabaal Sheard
CB Pierre Desir (Jets)
S Clayton Geathers
K Adam Vinatieri

Jacksonville Jaguars

QB Nick Foles (Bears)
WR Marqise Lee (Patriots)
TE Geoff Swaim
OT Cedric Ogbuehi (Seahawks)
DE Calais Campbell (Ravens)
DT Marcell Dareus
LB Jake Ryan
CB A.J. Bouye (Broncos)
DE Rodney Gunter (Retired)

Kansas City Chiefs

RB LeSean McCoy (Buccaneers)
RB Spencer Ware
OG Stefen Wisniewski (Steelers)
OG Cameron Erving (Cowboys)
DE Emmanuel Ogbah (Dolphins)
LB Darron Lee
LB Reggie Ragland (Lions)
CB Morris Claiborne
CB Kendall Fuller (Redskins)
P Dustin Colquitt

Las Vegas Raiders

QB Mike Glennon (Jaguars)
QB DeShone Kizer
WR Dwayne Harris
LB Vontaze Burfict
LB Tahir Whitehead (Panthers)
CB Daryl Worley (Cowboys)
S Karl Joseph (Browns)

Los Angeles Chargers

QB Philip Rivers (Colts)
RB Melvin Gordon (Chargers)
FB Derek Watt (Steelers)
WR Travis Benjamin (49ers)
OG Michael Schofield (Panthers)
OT Russell Okung (Panthers)
DT Brandon Mebane
LB Jatavis Brown (Eagles)
LB Thomas Davis (Redskins)
S Adrian Phillips (Patriots)
S Jaylen Watkins (Texans)

Los Angeles Rams

QB Blake Bortles
WR Brandin Cooks (Texans)
DE Dante Fowler Jr. (Falcons)
LB Cory Littleton (Raiders)
OLB Clay Matthews
CB Nickell Robey-Coleman (Eagles)
S Eric Weddle (Retired)
K Greg Zuerlein (Cowboys)

Miami Dolphins

RB Kalen Ballage (Jets)
TE Clive Walford
OT J'Marcus Webb
OL Evan Boehm
DE Charles Harris (Falcons)
DE Taco Charlton (Chiefs)
CB Aqib Talib
S Reshad Jones

Minnesota Vikings

WR Stefon Diggs (Bills)
WR Laquon Treadwell (Falcons)
OG Josh Kline
DE Everson Griffen (Cowboys)
DE Stephen Weatherly (Panthers)
CB Mackensie Alexander (Bengals)
CB Xavier Rhodes (Colts)
CB Trae Waynes (Bengals)
S Jayron Kearse (Lions)
S Andrew Sendejo (Browns)

New England Patriots

QB Tom Brady (Buccaneers)
WR Phillip Dorsett (Seahawks)
TE Ben Watson (Retired)
OL Ted Karras (Dolphins)
DT Danny Shelton (Lions)
LB Elandon Roberts (Dolphins)
OLB Jamie Collins (Lions)
OLB Kyle Van Noy (Dolphins)
S Duron Harmon (Lions)
K Stephen Gostkowski
TE Rob Gronkowski (Buccaneers)

New Orleans Saints

QB Teddy Bridgewater (Panthers)
WR Ted Ginn Jr. (Bears)
OG Larry Warford
OLB A.J. Klein (Bills)
CB Eli Apple (Panthers)
S Vonn Bell (Bengals)

New York Giants

QB Eli Manning (Retired)
WR Cody Latimer (Redskins)
OT Mike Remmers (Chiefs)
LB Deone Bucannon (Falcons)
LB Alec Ogletree
CB Antonio Hamilton (Chiefs)
S Antoine Bethea

New York Jets

QB Trevor Siemian (Titans)
RB Ty Montgomery (Saints)
WR Robby Anderson (Panthers)
WR Demaryius Thomas
OT Ryan Kalil
OT Kelvin Beachum (Cardinals)
LB Brandon Copeland (Patriots)
CB Darryl Roberts (Lions)
CB Maurice Canady (Cowboys)
S Jamal Adams (Seahawks)

Philadelphia Eagles

QB Josh McCown
RB Jordan Howard (Dolphins)
RB Darren Sproles (Retired)
WR Nelson Agholor (Raiders)
OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai (Lions)
DT Timmy Jernigan (Jaguars)
LB Nigel Bradham (Saints)
OLB Kamu Grugier-Hill (Dolphins)
CB Ronald Darby (Redskins)
S Malcolm Jenkins (Saints)

Pittsburgh Steelers

TE Nick Vannett (Broncos)
OL B.J. Finney (Seahawks)
DT Javon Hargrave (Eagles)
OLB Anthony Chickillo (Saints)
CB Artie Burns (Bears)
S Mark Barron

San Francisco 49ers

WR Emmanuel Sanders (Saints)
TE Garrett Celek (Retired)
TE Levine Toilolo (Giants)
DT DeForest Buckner (Colts)
OT Joe Staley (Retired)
RB Matt Breida (Dolphins)

Seattle Seahawks

RB C.J. Prosise
RB Marshawn Lynch
WR Jaron Brown (49ers)
WR Josh Gordon
TE Ed Dickson
OT George Fant (Jets)
C Justin Britt
OL Germain Ifedi (Bears)
DT Al Woods (Jaguars)
DE Ezekiel Ansah
DE Quinton Jefferson (Bills)
LB Mychal Kendricks
OLB Jadeveon Clowney
S Tedric Thompson
S Bradley McDougald (Jets)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB Jameis Winston (Saints)
RB Peyton Barber (Redskins)
WR Breshad Perriman (Jets)
OT Demar Dotson (Broncos)
DE Carl Nassib (Raiders)

Tennessee Titans

QB Marcus Mariota (Raiders)
RB Dion Lewis (Giants)
WR Tajae Sharpe (Vikings)
TE Delanie Walker
OT Jack Conklin (Browns)
DT Jurrell Casey (Broncos)
LB Wesley Woodyard
OLB Cameron Wake
CB Logan Ryan

Washington Football Team

QB Case Keenum (Browns)
QB Colt McCoy (Giants)
RB Chris Thompson (Jaguars)
WR Paul Richardson
TE Vernon Davis (Retired)
TE Jordan Reed (49ers)
OT Donald Penn
OT Trent Williams (49ers)
OG Ereck Flowers (Dolphins)
CB Quinton Dunbar (Seahawks)
CB Josh Norman (Bills)
CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie
CB Kayvon Webster

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL free agency frenzy: Three good fits and three head-scratchers

The start of the new league year has significantly altered rosters across the NFL via big-money contracts and blockbuster trades. Cynthia Frelund spotlights three good moves and three head-scratchers. On which list does the Steelers' signing of Mitchell Trubisky land?

news

2022 NFL free agency glossary: All the terms you need to know

The free agency frenzy is a hectic period on the NFL calendar that has a language all its own. Fortunately, Anthony Holzman-Escareno is here for you with a glossary explaining all the terms you need to know.

news

Top 25 NFL free agents in 2022: Prospective class loaded with pass catchers and defensive backs

Which players are poised to cash in on the 2021 NFL season? Gregg Rosenthal provides an early look at the top 25 free agents in 2022, and the class is absolutely loaded with talented pass catchers and defensive backs.

news

AFC West roster reset: Chiefs, Chargers focus on protecting star QBs

Jelani Scott assesses where each AFC West team stands heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. Will Kyle Fuller provide the boost the Broncos' secondary needs? How will the Chargers cope with Hunter Henry's departure?

news

2021 Graybeards: A team of the NFL's best remaining free agents, age 30 or older

Who's ready for an offseason tradition like no other?! Dan Hanzus unveils the 2021 Graybeards: a team of the NFL's best remaining free agents, age 30 or older.

news

2021 NFL free agency: Biggest moves/non-moves

NFL free agency is off and running, with a flurry of activity to open up the new league year. So far, which teams have made the biggest moves -- and non-moves? Marc Sessler provides his unique analysis.

news

2021 NFL free agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, contract info for all 32 teams

The grand reshuffling that is NFL free agency is upon us. So ... who's going where? Here is a constantly updated, team-by-team rundown of all the key additions and trades in this frenzied period.

news

2021 NFL free agency glossary: All the terms you need to know

The free agency frenzy is a hectic period on the NFL calendar that has a language all its own. Fortunately, Anthony Holzman-Escareno is here for you with a glossary explaining all the terms you need to know.

news

2021 NFL free agency guide: Which teams will be spenders? Which players could be traded?

With the NFL's salary cap dropping due to the COVID-19 pandemic, free agency feels more unpredictable than ever before. Not to fret! Gregg Rosenthal provides a big-picture guide explaining which teams could be spenders, which players might be traded and much, much more.

news

2021 NFL free agency: Notable departures for all 32 teams

With the 2021 NFL free agency period upon us, here's a team-by-team breakdown of notable NFL free agents and players who have been released or signed/traded elsewhere.

news

2021 NFL free agency: Players who could get more money than you think

With free agency right around the corner, the marketplace is as unsettled as any in recent memory. Tom Pelissero spotlights a dozen players who could get more money than you think.

news

2021 NFL free agency matchmaking: One fit for each AFC team

Could Aaron Jones leave the Lambeau snow for South Beach? Might Ryan Fitzpatrick join Bill Belichick in New England? Marc Sessler matches one free agent with each AFC team.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW