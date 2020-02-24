Top 101 NFL free agents of 2020: Who will sign Jadeveon Clowney?

Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling combined their personal rankings to formulate NFL.com's Top 101 NFL Free Agents of 2020. This list will be constantly updated as players put pen to paper.
STILL AVAILABLE
3) Jadeveon Clowney, Edge
Clowney's production doesn't always match the hype, but he can still hijack an offense at peak moments -- often in the biggest games. Don't let the three-sack total fool you: He was a difference-maker in his Seattle debut, as the pass rush tended to vanish for quarters at a time whenever he missed stretches due to nagging injuries.
87) Clayton Geathers, S
Geathers lost his starting job to rookie Khari Willis last season, but has played well enough when given the chance to warrant a starting spot elsewhere.
96) Eric Reid, S
Reid proved he's still a hard-hitting starter with leadership qualities, but aging box safeties have little long-term job security in today's NFL.
98) Terrell Suggs, OLB
Venerable veterans in their twilight years tend to lose steam over the course of a long season, which is what befell Suggs in his first taste of pro football life outside of Baltimore. He might opt to walk off into the sunset after landing in Kansas City just long enough to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the second time his 17-year career.
99) Damon Harrison, DT
One of the league's best run stoppers for years, Harrison showed down the stretch last season he still has value as a role player.
100) Mychal Kendricks, LB
Kendricks was en route to reestablishing his reputation as a respectable starter when he suffered a torn ACL in Seattle's regular-season finale.
OFF THE MARKET
NOTE: Franchise- and transition-tagged players -- Shaq Barrett (Buccaneers), Kenyan Drake (Cardinals), Bud Dupree (Steelers), A.J. Green (Bengals), Derrick Henry (Titans), Hunter Henry (Chargers), Chris Jones (Chiefs), Matthew Judon (Ravens), Yannick Ngakoue (Jaguars), Dak Prescott (Cowboys), Brandon Scherff (Washington), Justin Simmons (Broncos), Joe Thuney (Patriots) and Leonard Williams (Giants) -- have been removed from this list.
1) Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
One of the league's premier route runners and boundary specialists, Cooper's presence in Dallas is one of the primary reasons for the placement of QB Dak Prescott -- who was hit with the franchise tag -- atop the original version of this list. Dak has played the best ball of his career since the former No. 4 overall pick arrived to fill the No. 1 receiver void left by Dez Bryant's decline and departure.
UPDATE: Cooper re-signed with the Cowboys on a five-year, $100 million deal with $60 million guaranteed ($40 million at signing, another $20 million for injury that becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of 2022 league year), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
2) Cam Newton, QB, New England Patriots
No one knows the current status of Cam Newton's foot. We do know that Newton was playing some of the best ball of his career the last time we saw him truly healthy, he's still just 30 years old and his skill set fits perfectly in today's NFL. The risk is absolutely worth the reward.
UPDATE: Newton signed a one-year contract worth up to $7.5 million with the Patriots, Rapoport reported.
4) Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans
There is no question that the Comeback Player of the Year benefitted from the play-action windows created by Derrick Henry's threatening presence, but Tannehill transformed a franchise by escaping pressure and making throw after throw, week in and week out for three months. Tough, nimble and accurate with an arm strong enough to make all of the throws, Tannehill is more than just an intriguing reclamation project. He has a skill set suited to today's era of spread offenses and shifting pockets.
UPDATE: Tannehill and the Titans have agreed to a four-year, $118 million contract that includes $62 million fully guaranteed, per Rapoport.
5) Byron Jones, CB, Miami Dolphins
Jerry Jones isn't one to lose his stars, but he's in a bit of a bind with Jones as the talented third wheel, tagging along behind Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper in the contract line. A rare athlete, Jones started his career at safety before moving to his current cornerback role that calls for the weekly stifling of top receiving threats.
UPDATE: Jones signed a five-year, $82 million contract that includes $54.5 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported.
6) Arik Armstead, DE, San Francisco 49ers
On one hand, it's fair to wonder why Armstead rarely reached the quarterback before Nick Bosa and Dee Ford arrived on the scene. On the other hand, the former first-round pick was a pass-rushing menace from the opening whistle of the 2019 season through the closing minutes of the Super Bowl, consistently generating pressure from the left end. At 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds with a giant wingspan and a polished all-around game, Armstead is a prime candidate for San Francisco's franchise tag.
UPDATE: Armstead has re-signed with the 49ers on a five-year contract worth up to $85 million, Rapoport reported. The deal includes $48.5 million guaranteed.
7) Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints
Based on Brees' Instagram post announcing his return and coach Sean Payton's public comments, both sides expect this Brees contract negotiation to go down more easily than the last few times at the bargaining table.
UPDATE: Brees and the Saints have agreed to a two-year contract worth roughly $50 million, according to Rapoport.
8) Cory Littleton, LB, Las Vegas Raiders
Three-down linebackers who can excel in coverage are an incredibly rare and valuable commodity in today's NFL. Four-down linebackers like Littleton, who also shine on special teams, are that much better.
UPDATE: Littleton and the Raiders have agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $36 million, according to Rapoport.
9) Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Brady is a short-term solution who won't fit in most situations, hence this ranking. He also can still play at a league-average-starter level (or better) with protection, which has tremendous value. Hence this ranking.
UPDATE: Brady has signed with the Buccaneers on a two-year deal that includes $50 million guaranteed, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, and up to $4.5 million per year in performance-based incentives. According to Pelissero, the deal also includes a no-trade clause and a no-tag clause.
10) Jack Conklin, OT, Cleveland Browns
It's no surprise that the season's most unstoppable ground attack ran behind Conklin, one of the league's most accomplished and physical body movers. Back to full health after battling knee injuries throughout 2018, Conklin paved the way for the NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry as well as Comeback Player of the Year Ryan Tannehill. The Titans had some excruciating decisions to make, but ultimately decided to lock up Tannehill (via extension) and Henry (via the tag) before Conklin.
UPDATE: Conklin and the Browns have agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract that includes $30 million fully guaranteed, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.
11) Philip Rivers, QB, Indianapolis Colts
Like a horse fly stuck to rosin paper or a mastodon mired in the infamous La Brea tar pits, Rivers' furious flat-footed flailing only served to hasten the end of his storied Chargers career. No longer possessed of the quick jump-step or strong arm necessary to compensate for an overwhelmed offensive line, Rivers is reliant upon a deep moat to sharpshoot from the castle tower. Look for Frank Reich and Nick Sirianni to coax their old quarterback to Colts kingdom.
UPDATE: Rivers and the Colts have agreed to a one-year deal worth $25 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Judy Battista and Rapoport.
12) Anthony Castonzo, OT, Indianapolis Colts
After drawing Pro Bowl buzz throughout one of his better seasons, Castonzo made it clear he has no appetite for a change of scenery. The Colts have plenty of cap space to bring the veteran back for a 10th season, perhaps as a bodyguard for Rivers.
UPDATE: Castonzo has agreed to a two-year, $33 million contract to remain in Indianapolis, according to Pelissero.
13) Chris Harris Jr., CB, Los Angeles Chargers
Excelling in the slot or outside, Harris has been one of the game's most respected and effective covermen over the past half-decade. More of a shadow corner under Vic Fangio last season, the 30-year-old lost some one-on-one battles that seemed out of character for a perennial Pro Bowler. In which case, a change of scenery may put him in a better position to recapture peak form.
UPDATE: Harris and the Chargers have agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal that has a max value of $20 million and includes $7.5 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's James Palmer, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
14) Jameis Winston, QB, New Orleans Saints
Winston never saw a sliver he couldn't exploit, clinging to a gunslinging style which gooses his receivers' counting numbers as well as his opponents' takeaway totals. Can that recklessness be coached out of him without forfeiting the fearlessness necessary for big plays? To this point in his career, he's thrown his team into more trouble than salvation.
UPDATE: Winston signed a one-year deal with the Saints that has a base salary of $1.1 million and a max value of $4.7 million with incentives, according to Pelissero.
15) Dante Fowler Jr., Edge, Atlanta Falcons
A washout as the No. 3 overall pick in Jacksonville, Fowler rehabbed his market value with 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in his first full season with the Rams. Food for thought: Fowler's average of 1.4 impact plays (sacks, QB hits, tackles for loss and forced fumbles) per game with the Jaguars jumped to 2.4 once he joined forces with double-team magnet Aaron Donald in Los Angeles.
UPDATE: Fowler joined the Falcons on a three-year contract worth up to $48 million, Rapoport and Pelissero reported.
16) D.J. Reader, DT, Cincinnati Bengals
Reader has made good on hype man J.J. Watt's boosterism, rounding out his run-stuffing skill set with the occasional pass-rush push. If not for Tampa Bay's immovable object in Vita Vea, Reader might just be "the best nose guard in the league."
UPDATE: Reader signed with the Bengals on a four-year, $53 million contract, Rapoport reported.
17) Devin McCourty, S, New England Patriots
Another magnificent McCourty performance was lost in the shadows of Stephon Gilmore's season-long Defensive Player of the Year campaign. At 32 years old with savvy ball skills, sticky coverage and a reputation for natural leadership, McCourty could be the final piece of the puzzle for a Super Bowl contender.
UPDATE: McCourty has agreed to a two-year, $23 million contract, which includes $17 million guaranteed, to stay with the Patriots, Rapoport reported.
18) Javon Hargrave, NT, Philadelphia Eagles
Hargrave is not just a run-stuffing nose tackle. He improved every season in Pittsburgh and creates a lot of disruption as a pass rusher for a man his size. He can also fit in any defense.
UPDATE: Hargrave has agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract with the Eagles that includes $26 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported.
19) Jason Pierre-Paul, Edge, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
In just eight starts after returning from a serious neck injury, JPP produced 8.5 sacks and 44 pressures, per Pro Football Focus. He's a perfect pickup for a team looking for a short-term pass-rush injection.
UPDATE: Pierre-Paul has re-signed with the Buccaneers on a two-year, $27 million contract, Rapoport reported.
20) Austin Hooper, TE, Cleveland Browns
Hooper's 75-catch, 787-yard fourth season would have been even more productive if not for a midseason knee injury. Tight ends this young, athletic and productive very rarely get to the free-agent market.
UPDATE: Hooper signed a four-year, $42 million contract with the Browns that includes $23 million fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Michael Silver, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
21) Vonn Bell, S, Cincinnati Bengals
Bell has a reputation as a "box safety" because he can blitz and deliver hits in the running game, but the 25-year-old also covers opposing tight ends well enough. This is the type of skill set nearly every team is looking for.
UPDATE: Bell and the Bengals have agreed to a three-year, $18 million deal that will pay him $7 million in Year 1, Rapoport and Garafolo reported.
22) Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos
The biggest red flag surrounding Gordon is how streaky his career has been. When he's rolling, there aren't 10 backs in football who possess his short-yardage power, explosiveness and receiving ability.
UPDATE: Gordon signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Broncos that includes $13.5 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported.
23) Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers
Deep speed gets paid, and Anderson has plenty of it. He often disappointed his Jets coaches, however, and is too talented to have fewer than 800 yards in each of the last two seasons.
UPDATE: Anderson and the Panthers have agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal that will pay him $12 million in Year 1, Rapoport reported.
24) Everson Griffen, Edge, Dallas Cowboys
Last season was a huge comeback year for Griffen, who felt confident enough in his production to void a contract with the Vikings that would have paid him more than $10 million. He could still return to Minnesota.
UPDATE: Griffen is signing a one-year, $6 million deal with the Cowboys, NFL Network's Jane Slater, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
25) James Bradberry, CB, New York Giants
Bradberry has often been trusted to track the opposing team's No. 1 receiver and already has 60 starts under his belt. The Panthers could franchise tag him to keep him away from Ron Rivera in Washington.
UPDATE: Bradberry is signing with the Giants on a three-year, $45 million contract that includes $32 million guaranteed, according to Rapoport.
26) Robert Quinn, Edge, Chicago Bears
A theme of this year's free-agent crop: Aging pass rushers who can still get it done. Quinn's an injury risk, but his quick first step was back last season in Dallas.
UPDATE: Quinn and the Bears have agreed on a five-year, $70 million contract that includes $30 million guaranteed, per his agent, Sean Kiernan.
27) Emmanuel Sanders, WR, New Orleans Saints
Sanders' impact on the 49ers went beyond the numbers. His route-running opened up space for his younger receivers, whom he also mentored. Kyle Shanahan won't want to lose him.
UPDATE: Sanders and the Saints have agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal, Palmer reported.
28) Shelby Harris, DL, Denver Broncos
Denver's most disruptive defensive lineman two years in a row, Harris has gradually grown from afterthought to super sub to semi-beast.
UPDATE: Harris is re-signing with the Broncos on a one-year, $3.25 million deal, Rapoport reported.
29) Bryan Bulaga, OT, Los Angeles Chargers
The most consistent blocker on one of the best offensive lines of Aaron Rodgers' career, the oft-injured Bulaga played all 16 games for just the third time in nine years. He will be in demand even if he's a year-to-year proposition in his early-30s.
UPDATE: Bulaga and the Chargers have agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract, per Rapoport.
30) Jimmie Ward, S, San Francisco 49ers
Finally healthy after landing on injured reserve in four of his first five snakebitten NFL seasons, Ward was an unsung star for San Francisco's Super Bowl defense. With the versatility to slide over to nickel corner, Ward is the perfect safety to combat the spread offenses that proliferate today's NFL.
UPDATE: Ward re-signed with the 49ers on a three-year contract worth $28.5 million, per Rapoport.
31) Graham Glasgow, OG, Denver Broncos
Hardly a household name, Glasgow will attract plenty of interest as a stout, crafty blocker with a clean injury history. A four-year starter in Detroit, he's just now coming into his own as a seasoned pro with few weaknesses in his game.
UPDATE: Glasgow signed a four-year, $44 million contract with the Broncos that includes $25 million guaranteed, according to Rapoport.
32) Kyle Van Noy, LB, Miami Dolphins
Van Noy has mastered the Rob Ninkovich role as a hybrid defensive end/linebacker tasked with setting the edge in the run game and rushing the passer in advantageous situations. With Bill Belichick disciples proliferating throughout the league, Van Noy is reaching free agency at an opportune time.
UPDATE: Van Noy signed a four-year, $51 million contract that includes $30 million guaranteed, according to Rapoport.
33) Andy Dalton, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Our time-tested paradigm of QB purgatory, Dalton is also the ultimate roster barometer: When the talent pipeline is prolific, dare to dream of a Wild Card Weekend washout. When that pipeline bursts, ride the rapids to the deep ravine -- and the top of the draft.
UPDATE: Signed a one-year contract worth up to $7 million that includes $3 million guaranteed, according to Garafolo.
34) Joe Schobert, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Football's version of a swing-from-the-heels guess hitter, Schobert tends to offset drive-killing stuffs and highlight-reel takeaways with missed tackles and overplays. Either way, it's hard to deny his nose for the football.
UPDATE: Schobert and the Jaguars have agreed to a five-year, $53.75 million contract that includes $22.5 million guaranteed, according to Rapoport.
35) Andrew Whitworth, OT, Los Angeles Rams
The Rams are in desperate need of an heir apparent with their left tackle coming off ankle surgery, entering his age-38 season and finally showing signs of a long-awaited decline. By all indications, though, Whitworth is leaning toward returning for one more year as Jared Goff's blind-side guardian.
UPDATE: Whitworth re-signed with the Rams on a three-year, $30 million contract that includes $12.5 million guaranteed and has a max value of $37.5 million, Rapoport reported.
36) Jarran Reed, DT, Seattle Seahawks
Reed has a reputation as a burgeoning behemoth ready to take the league by storm, but it's one bolstered by a dominant two-month stretch in 2018, which has overshadowed an otherwise erratic performance across his four seasons.
UPDATE: Reed re-signed with the Seahawks on a two-year, $23 million contract, Pelissero reported.
37) Logan Ryan, CB, New York Giants
Expect to hear Ryan floated as a Honey Badger type capable of transforming a secondary with his coach-like instincts and intelligence as a versatile back-end leader.
UPDATE: Ryan is signing with the New York Giants on a one-year, $7.5 million deal, per Rapoport.
38) Kendall Fuller, CB, Washington
Expect to hear Ryan floated as a Honey Badger type capable of transforming a secondary with his coach-like instincts and intelligence as a versatile back-end leader.
UPDATE: Fuller has agreed to a four-year deal worth roughly $40 million, Pelissero and Rapoport reported.
39) Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, S, Dallas Cowboys
Clinton-Dix has proven to be a plug-and-play starter who can patrol the back end.
UPDATE: The Cowboys agreed with Clinton-Dix on a one-year deal worth $4 million ($2.5 million guaranteed), NFL Network's Jane Slater reported.
40) Jamie Collins, LB, Detroit Lions
Some mental errors late in Collins' terrific season with the Patriots could scare away teams wondering how he'll perform away from Bill Belichick.
UPDATE: Collins has agreed to terms on a three-year, $30 million contract with the Lions that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, according to Rapoport.
41) Damarious Randall, S, Las Vegas Raiders
Randall's range and speed will get him paid, although his reputation for being high maintenance could have him on his third team in as many years.
UPDATE: Randall has agreed to a one-year, $3.25 million contract, according to Rapoport.
42) Quinton Jefferson, DE, Buffalo Bills
Jefferson was probably Seattle's most consistent pass rusher last season, able to make noise from inside and out. He's a strong candidate to be undervalued in a crowded D-line market.
UPDATED: Jefferson is joining the Bills on a two-year deal, according to Rapoport.
43) Jason Peters, OL, Philadelphia Eagles
Now 38 years old, Peters' health is a concern. He was still an asset when he played last year and has ultimately gutted out more than 900 snaps in each of the last two seasons.
UPDATED: Peters re-signed with the Eagles on a one-year, $3 million deal that has a max value of $6 million, Garafolo reported. The nine-time Pro Bowler will switch from tackle to guard for Philadelphia.
44) Trae Waynes, CB, Cincinnati Bengals
Waynes, a former first-round pick, quietly improved after a rocky start to his career, evolving into a physical and reliable starter.
UPDATE: Waynes and the Bengals have agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract, according to Rapoport and Pelissero.
45) Maliek Collins, DT, Las Vegas Raiders
Collins has improved every NFL season, reaching his apex in a contract year with 48 pressures, according to PFF. He'd be a nice "second wave of free agency" signing.
UPDATE: Collins and the Raiders have agreed to a one-year deal worth $6 million with $5.75 million fully guaranteed, according to Rapoport.
46) Bradley Roby, CB, Houston Texans
There will be coaches who view Roby's peak play and see a potential star, even if his week-to-week performance the last two seasons has been closer to average.
UPDATE: Roby has agreed to athree-year, $36 million contractto remain with the Texans, according to James Palmer, Garafolo and Rapoport.
47) Jordan Phillips, DT, Arizona Cardinals
Phillips' 2019 sack total (9.5) looks unsustainable, considering he had just 19 more total pressures, but he's versatile enough to play on the end and inside.
UPDATE: Phillips signed a three-year deal with Arizona, per the team.
48) Karl Joseph, S, Cleveland Browns
Joseph was finally living up to his bone-jarring billing as a former first-round pick after the Raiders declined his fifth-year option last offseason. A serious foot injury put a premature end to his breakout season in early November.
UPDATE: Joseph is signing a one-year deal, according to Rapoport.
49) Michael Brockers, DT, Los Angeles Rams
Even Aaron Donald's presence can't turn Brockers into a pass rusher, but he's as daunting as the Matterhorn when it comes to moving him from Point A to Point B against his will.
UPDATE: After a deal with the Ravens fell through, Brockers agreed to stay with the Rams on a three-year contract that has a maximum value of $31.5 million, per Rapoport.
50) Eric Ebron, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
As shaky as his hands may be for the other 80 yards on the gridiron, Ebron is just the sort of red-zone box-out artist who has bedeviled the Patriots in their Ahab-like quest to capture Rob Gronkowski's successor at tight end.
UPDATE: Ebron signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Steelers, Rapoport reported.
51) Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Carolina Panthers
Good at managing games, great at managing life. The building is better when Bridgewater is in your QB room, ideally in the lockdown-reliever role.
UPDATE: Bridgewater signed a three-year, $63 million contract with the Panthers that includes $33 million fully guaranteed, Rapoport and Pelissero reported.
52) Blake Martinez, LB, New York Giants
The tackle numbers that brighten Martinez's box score are impressive to behold. Too often, though, they occur 8 or 9 yards downfield with the linebacker absorbing -- rather than delivering -- the blow.
UPDATE: Martinez and the Giants have agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract, Garafolo and Rapoport reported.
53) Ndamukong Suh, DT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Entering his age-33 season, Suh is still reliable enough to play all 16 games as the sidekick to Vita Vea, spearheading the closest thing the NFL had to a shutdown run defense in 2019.
UPDATE: Suh has re-signed with the Bucs on a one-year, $8 million contract, Rapoport and Garafolo reported.
54) Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Las Vegas Raiders
One of the most promising backup linebackers early in his Bears career, Kwiatkoski proved to be a playmaking upgrade opposite Roquan Smith when steady starter Danny Trevathan went down with an elbow injury in early November. He's an intriguing under-the-radar target in a buyer's linebacker market.
UPDATE: Kwiatkoski and the Raiders have agreed to a three-year, $21 million contract that includes $13.5 million in guarantees, Garafolo reported. The deal has a max value of $24 million with incentives, per Rapoport.
55) Desmond Trufant, CB, Detroit Lions
Trufant, who turns 30 in September, had an onerous contract in Atlanta and injury problems last season. But he's been a quality cornerback for nearly all of his 97 career starts and would still give plenty of teams a boost.
UPDATE: Trufant and the Lions agreed to terms on a two-year, $21 million deal, per Pelissero.
56) Gerald McCoy, DT, Dallas Cowboys
McCoy is hardly the primary culprit, but his new team (Carolina) saw its run-defense efficiency plummet, while his old team (Tampa Bay) surged to the top of the ranks. Entering his age-32 season, he still makes his presence known as an interior pass rusher.
UPDATE: McCoy and the Cowboys have agreed to a three-year, $18.3 million contract that can be worth around $20 million with incentives, according to Rapoport and Garafolo.
57) Darqueze Dennard, CB, Atlanta Falcons
The Bengals' pass defense tends to disintegrate when their savvy nickelback is sidelined, which has happened 10 out of 32 times in the last two seasons.
UPDATE: Dennard and the Falcons have agreed to a one-year deal, per Pelissero.
58) Rodney McLeod, S, Philadelphia Eagles
Known as the understated glue to the Eagles' championship secondary, McLeod can still provide quality snaps for a team needing a starter.
UPDATE: McLeod and the Eagles have agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal, Rapoport reported.
59) Eli Apple, CB, Carolina Panthers
The former Giants top-10 pick resuscitated his career in New Orleans and is still just 24 years old with a ton of starting experience.
UPDATE: Apple signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Carolina Panthers, Rapoport reported. The deal includes a $750K signing bonus.
60) Michael Pierce, DT, Minnesota Vikings
There aren't many pure run stuffers like Pierce left in the game, but he plays his role with aplomb.
UPDATE: Pierce has joined the Vikings on a three-year deal with a max value of $28 million, per Rapoport. He will receive $18 million guaranteed. Pierce has opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
61) Malcolm Jenkins, S, New Orleans Saints
Respected as a difference-maker on and off the field for the Eagles, Jenkins couldn't get the payday he wanted in Philadelphia. He might only have a year or two of plus-starter play left, but there wasn't much of a drop off in 2019.
UPDATE: Jenkins is signing with the Saints on a four-year, $32 million contract that includes $16.25 million guaranteed and has a max value of $35 million, according to Rapoport.
62) Ronald Darby, CB, Washington
The 2015 Defensive Rookie of the Year runner-up came back quickly from a torn ACL last season, perhaps too quickly. Interested teams would be buying low.
UPDATE: Darby is signing a one-year, $3 million contract that has a max value of $4 million with incentives, according to Rapoport.
63) Carlos Hyde, RB, Seattle Seahawks
In Houston, Hyde fulfilled the promise that so many have long expected of him. Now he may have to back it up on a fifth team.
UPDATE: Hyde is signing a one-year contract with Seattle, Pelissero and Rapoport reported. According to Rapoport, the RB can earn up to $4 million on his new deal.
64) Derek Wolfe, DE, Baltimore Ravens
Wolfe was having a sneaky-strong season before dislocating his elbow in December. He's always been an impact player as long as he's been on the field, even if his peak years are in the rearview mirror.
UPDATE: Wolfe is signing a one-year deal worth $3 million fully guaranteed with $3 million in incentives, Rapoport reported.
65) Vic Beasley, Edge, Tennessee Titans
It's a bad sign that the Falcons finally gave up on Beasley becoming a difference-making pass rusher.
UPDATE: Beasley and the Titans have agreed to a one-year contract worth $9.5 million guaranteed, with a max value of $12 million, Rapoport reported.
66) Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons
We saw marked improvement in Gurley's agility late in the season, but he still failed to reach the century mark in rushing yards in any one game after accomplishing the feat six times in each of the previous two seasons. Although he's still just 25 years old with a pair of comebacks already under his belt, it's natural to question if an arthritic knee will prevent him from a third career renaissance.
UPDATE: Gurley is signing a one-year, $6 million deal with the Falcons, according to Rapoport. He received a bonus of $7.5 million from the Rams, and there is a $2.5 million offset. In total, Gurley gets $11 million to play in 2020, per Rapoport.
67) Markus Golden, Edge, New York Giants
One of 2019 free agency's best bargains, Golden is back on the market after a 10-sack season with the Giants.
UPDATE: Golden has officially signed his one-year, $5.1 million undrafted free agent tender, per Rapoport.
68) Adrian Phillips, S, New England Patriots
Known for his All-Pro special teams work, Phillips can play a safety/linebacker hybrid spot with ferocious intensity.
UPDATE: The veteran announced that he agreed to terms on a contract with the Patriots.
69) Breshad Perriman, WR, New York Jets
In a market lacking depth, Perriman could benefit from being one of the only deep threats available.
UPDATE: Perriman and the Jets have agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million that includes $6 million guaranteed, per his agent.
70) Marcus Mariota, QB, Las Vegas Raiders
Steve Young once compared the art of quarterbacking to tending a Japanese garden, pointing to the high level of care, time and intricacy of work that goes into a successful career. That elusive nature of the craft's mastery is the only explanation we have for the stark, Sphinx-like regression in Mariota's footwork, arm strength and pocket presence over the past few years. As he closed out the season behind Ryan Tannehill, he had only to gaze across the QB room for reclamation inspiration.
UPDATE: Mariota agreed to a two-year, $17.6 million contract that includes a fully guaranteed Year 1 base salary of $7.5 million, per Garafolo. The new deal has a max value of $37.5 million, Pelissero reported.
71) De'Vondre Campbell, LB, Arizona Cardinals
The Falcons once held high hopes for Campbell as an athletic, three-down sidekick to Deion Jones, but Robin never stepped out of the shadows to thwart potent offenses with cruel intentions when Batman wasn't around.
UPDATE: Campbell and the Cardinals have agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $8.5 million, per his agent.
72) Larry Warford, OG [OPTED OUT]
Warford's PFF grade is rock solid and he's barely missed a snap in four years on one of the best offensive lines in football. The fact that Sean Payton wanted to get rid of Warford, however, is a red flag.
UPDATE: Per a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Warford has decided to opt out of the 2020 season.
73) Demar Dotson, OT
Dotson's pass protection has started to slip as he enters his mid-30s, but he's still sound enough to stand sentry for the league leader in passing yards -- and interceptions.
UPDATE: Dotson signed a one-year deal with the Broncos, according to the team.
74) Jimmy Smith, CB, Baltimore Ravens
On the wrong end of 30, unseated by Marlon Humphrey as the No. 1 cornerback and unable to stay in the lineup for 16 games, Smith's free agency is born under a bad sign. That said, the Ravens' defense played its best ball of the season once Smith, Marcus Peters and Chuck Clark solidified the back end in the second half of the season.
UPDATE: Smith and the Ravens have agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $6 million, per his agent.
75) Connor McGovern, C, New York Jets
All too often, McGovern was the calm in the middle of the trench storm as his Denver linemates disintegrated in a maelstrom of blown blocks and ill-timed penalties.
UPDATE: McGovern and the Jets have agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, according to Pelissero.
76) Greg Zuerlein, K, Dallas Cowboys
Greg the Leg! The nickname alone is worth a signing. Zuerlein could upgrade a number of shaky kicking situations around the league.
UPDATE: Zuerlein and the Cowboys have agreed to a three-year, $7.5 million contract, according to Garafolo.
77) Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Detroit Lions
Plying his trade in the era of the NFL's great offensive line drought, Vaitai may just land a handsome monetary reward for his yeoman's work as a versatile swing tackle capable of keeping an offense afloat in Philadelphia.
UPDATE: Vaitai and the Lions have agreed to a five-year, $50 million contract, according to Garafolo.
78) Demarcus Robinson, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
A bit of a tease as the fourth or fifth option in Patrick Mahomes' aerial attack, Robinson tended to disappear outside of a truly promising showing as Tyreek Hill's September stand-in.
UPDATE: Robinson is re-signing with the Chiefs on a one-year, $2.2975 million deal, according to Pelissero.
79) Randall Cobb, WR, Houston Texans
The slot receiver on the league's No. 2 offense by way of Football Outsiders' metrics, Cobb missed out on his second career 1,000-yard season due to a maddening combination of disheartening drops and poorly timed Cowboys penalties. With better luck, he could be pitched as a poor man's Julian Edelman.
UPDATE: Cobb and the Texans have agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network's James Jones and Pelissero.
80) Michael Bennett, Edge, Retired
Bennett is providing diminishing returns each season, but he still finds a way to get to the quarterback.
UPDATE: Bennett announced his retirement in an Instagram post after 11 seasons in the NFL.
81) Bashaud Breeland, CB, Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs grabbed Breeland cheaply in free agency last year and he wound up playing 1,104 solid snaps, including 54 in a terrific Super Bowl outing.
UPDATE: Breeland re-signed with the Chiefs on a one-year, $4.5 million deal, per Rapoport.
82) Prince Amukamara, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Amukamara is back on the free agent market for a fifth time. That's a sign that he's good enough to be a starter year after year, but not quite good enough to always stick around.
UPDATE: Amukamara and the Raiders have agreed to terms on a deal, according to Garafolo and Rapoport.
83) Jalen Mills, S, Philadelphia Eagles
Jim Schwartz seems to love Mills' feistiness, so don't be surprised if he returns to Philadelphia.
UPDATE: Mills and the Eagles have agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, according to Garafolo.
84) Andrus Peat, OT, New Orleans Saints
Despite operating within an otherwise-elite Saints offensive line, Peat still had his share of problems.
UPDATE: Peat agreed to stay with the team on a five-year contract, the Saints announced. Per Rapoport, the deal is worth $57.5 million, with $33 million guaranteed.
85) Christian Kirksey, LB, Green Bay Packers
Kirksey would have earned a higher ranking if not for the hamstring and pectoral injuries that limited him to nine of 32 games over the past two seasons. With limited upside, he may be a three-down linebacker on a rebuilding team or a valuable role player on a contender.
UPDATE: Kirksey has signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Packers, according to Garafolo.
86) Emmanuel Ogbah, Edge, Miami Dolphins
Before tearing his pectoral muscle, Ogbah was making a big impact for the Chiefs. It's not an injury interested teams should be worried about.
UPDATE: Ogbah signed a two-year, $15 million contract that includes $7.5 million fully guaranteed, according to his agent.
88) Daryl Worley, CB, Dallas Cowboys
After a troubling arrest while with the Eagles, Worley helped his stock greatly with two workmanlike seasons with the Raiders, playing all over the field.
UPDATE: Worley has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Cowboys, per Rapoport.
89) Devin Funchess, WR, Green Bay Packers
Signed to a one-year, $10 million deal by the Colts before fracturing his clavicle in Week 1, Funchess figures to come at a lesser price this time around.
UPDATE: Funchess is signing a one-year, $2.5 million deal that has a max value of $6.25 million, Pelissero reported. Funchess has opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
90) Shaq Lawson, Edge, Miami Dolphins
Long an enigma in Buffalo, Lawson's production picked up just in time for free agency. It's a red flag that the Bills' excellent staff didn't get more out of him.
UPDATE: Lawson signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Dolphins, Rapoport reported.
91) Mario Addison, Edge, Buffalo Bills
One of Carolina's leaders since 2013, Addison has at least nine sacks in each of the last four years. He can still play at age 32, probably just not as many snaps.
UPDATE: Addison and the Bills have agreed to a three-year, $30.45 million contract that includes $15.25 million in guarantees, according to Pelissero.
92) David Onyemata, DT, New Orleans Saints
Onyemata saw a dropoff in effectiveness last season, but he's played nearly 60 percent of the snaps for a stout front that finished top-five in Football Outsiders' run-defense metrics each of the past two years.
UPDATE: Onyemata has agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract to stay with the Saints, according to Garafolo.
93) Linval Joseph, DT, Los Angeles Chargers
Much like Snacks Harrison, Joseph is a situational run-plugger reaching his decline phase just as younger, more versatile versions such as Javon Hargrave and D.J. Reader are headlining the defensive tackle market.
UPDATE: Joseph and the Chargers have agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract that can be worth up to $19 million with incentives, according to Garafolo.
94) Rick Wagner, OT, Green Bay Packers
Wagner is coming off a rough season in Detroit, but he's a reasonably young (30) tackle who has been starting for seven straight years. That's worth something in a barren OL market.
UPDATE: Wagner and the Packers have agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract, according to Rapoport and Garafolo.
95) Timmy Jernigan, DT, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jernigan can't stay on the field, which is a shame considering the promise he showed during the Eagles' Super Bowl season.
UPDATE: Jernigan signed with the Jaguars, the team announced.
97) Brian Poole, CB, New York Jets
A steady slot corner on an unsung Jets defense, Poole should have no problem generating interest on the open market.
UPDATE: Poole re-signed with the Jets on a one-year deal worth $5 million guaranteed, per his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.
101) Jordan Reed, TE, San Francisco 49ers
The latest in a long line of talented playmakers betrayed by a body unable to withstand the punishment inherent in the sport, Reed can't be blamed for holding out hope of one last swan song season before the bell tolls for his once-promising career.
UPDATE: Reed is signing a one-year deal with the 49ers, per Pelissero.
