Top 101 NFL free agents of 2020: Who will sign Jadeveon Clowney?

3) Jadeveon Clowney, Edge

Clowney's production doesn't always match the hype, but he can still hijack an offense at peak moments -- often in the biggest games. Don't let the three-sack total fool you: He was a difference-maker in his Seattle debut, as the pass rush tended to vanish for quarters at a time whenever he missed stretches due to nagging injuries.

87) Clayton Geathers, S

Geathers lost his starting job to rookie Khari Willis last season, but has played well enough when given the chance to warrant a starting spot elsewhere.

96) Eric Reid, S

Reid proved he's still a hard-hitting starter with leadership qualities, but aging box safeties have little long-term job security in today's NFL.

98) Terrell Suggs, OLB

Venerable veterans in their twilight years tend to lose steam over the course of a long season, which is what befell Suggs in his first taste of pro football life outside of Baltimore. He might opt to walk off into the sunset after landing in Kansas City just long enough to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the second time his 17-year career.

99) Damon Harrison, DT

One of the league's best run stoppers for years, Harrison showed down the stretch last season he still has value as a role player.

100) Mychal Kendricks, LB