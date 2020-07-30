Around the NFL

Thursday, Jul 30, 2020 05:30 PM

Former Bengals CB Darqueze Dennard to sign with Falcons

Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Falcons have made a move to add some needed experience to their secondary.

Atlanta and former Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

Dennard, 28, originally intended to sign a three-year, $13.5 million deal with the Jaguars in March before the deal fell apart, freeing him up to sign with a new franchise.

The six-year pro will join a young room that includes 2020 first-rounder A.J. Terrell, Isaiah Oliver and Kendall Sheffield. Dennard's arrival brings another capable talent to a unit that saw longtime starter Desmond Trufant depart for the Lions earlier this offseason.

After missing the first few weeks with an injury last season, Dennard went onto play nine games (five starts), recording 37 tackles and five pass breakups. The former 24th overall pick started 24 of his 77 appearances in Cincinnati.

