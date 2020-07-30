Former Bengals CB Darqueze Dennard to sign with Falcons

The Falcons have made a move to add some needed experience to their secondary.

Atlanta and former Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

Dennard, 28, originally intended to sign a three-year, $13.5 million deal with the Jaguars in March before the deal fell apart, freeing him up to sign with a new franchise.

The six-year pro will join a young room that includes 2020 first-rounder A.J. Terrell, Isaiah Oliver and Kendall Sheffield. Dennard's arrival brings another capable talent to a unit that saw longtime starter Desmond Trufant depart for the Lions earlier this offseason.