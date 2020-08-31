Around the NFL

DB Logan Ryan signing with Giants for one-year, $7.5M

Published: Aug 31, 2020 at 04:10 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Logan Ryan's long period of unemployment is over.

The veteran defensive back is signing a one-year, $7.5 million deal with the New York Giants, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the agreement.

Ryan's contract with the Titans expired after the 2019 season, bringing Tennessee to a point where it decided it no longer wanted to pay him the $10 million per year he'd made in each of the three seasons of his deal. Hoping to make similar money, Ryan remained on the free-agent market from March until Monday.

During that time, Ryan traveled a winding, fruitless path that included explaining the end of his time in Nashville and pitching his services to teams on the McCourty twins' podcast, marketing himself (through his agent) not as a corner, but a safety (despite lining up at or near the line of scrimmage as a corner for the vast majority of his most recent season), and ultimately switching agents to current power broker Joel Segal. After the five-day waiting period, Ryan finally met the end of such a road in a place familiar to him.

Ryan is joining the Giants on a one-year deal that is 25% lower than the $10 million annual salary he was once seeking, but it's still gainful employment secured in what is the 10th or 11th hour of the preseason. The New Jersey native and Rutgers product returns home to provide the Giants with much-needed experience in their secondary and will likely take the place left empty by a foot injury to rookie safety Xavier McKinney.

Ryan will see a familiar face, too, in the form of new Giants head coach Joe Judge, who served on Bill Belichick's staff when Ryan began his NFL career in New England.

Related Content

The interior of Bank of America Stadium is shown during an NFL football camp practice with no fans Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
news

Panthers will not host fans in Week 1 at Bank of America Stadium

The Carolina Panthers announced they will not host fans in Week 1 at Bank of America Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas (29) reacts prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Baltimore won 24-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Anthony Lynn quells talk of adding Earl Thomas to 'stacked' secondary

Despite having one of their best defenders go down this weekend, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said the team is not considering adding veteran Earl Thomas to their stacked secondary.
Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara starts his pass coverage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
news

Raiders release veteran corner Prince Amukamara

The Las Vegas Raiders released veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.
Aug 26, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) stretches during training camp at Baptist Health Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
news

Monday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is back at practice after the passing of his mother. Keep track of the latest news and notes from NFL training camps.
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton walks to the field for an NFL football training camp practice, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
news

Patriots QB Cam Newton excused from practice 

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was excused from practice Monday, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson leaps over Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard as he carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Seattle.
news

Pete Carroll: Seahawks RB Chris Carson 'looks great' and has 'fresh legs'

Chris Carson missed the end of the 2019 season due to a hip injury but the running back is ready to go now. Coach Pete Carroll said he looks great and has fresh legs.
Jaguars waive RB Leonard Fournette after three seasons
news

Jaguars waive RB Leonard Fournette after three seasons

The Jacksonville Jaguars have decided to move on from Leonard Fournette. The team announced the stunning decision to waive the running back on Monday morning. 
One year later, O'Brien believes Tunsil, Clowney trades were in Texans' best interests
news

One year later, O'Brien believes Tunsil, Clowney trades were in Texans' best interests

It's been one year since the Texans made major trades that saw LT Laremy Tunsil arrive and DE Jadeveon Clowney exit, and coach/GM Bill O'Brien gave his thoughts on the moves with clear hindsight.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor runs a drill during an NFL football practice, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)
news

Eagles rookie WR Jalen Reagor (shoulder) could miss start of season

Philadelphia's newest receiver will have to wait to make an immediate impact. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Eagles' rookie WR Jalen Reagor (shoulder) will miss a few weeks as the 2020 approaches. 
Washington running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs with the ball during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
news

Rising Washington RB Antonio Gibson: 'I'm going to get it done'

Rookie back Antonio Gibson is getting more reps at practice and plenty with the starters. He knows coach Ron Rivera and his staff, "see something in me." And he's ready to make it count, stating: "You throw me in there and I'm going to get it done."
Philadelphia Eagles Jeffrey Lurie walks the field before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
news

Eagles' Jeffrey Lurie: There's been a 'sea change' in NFL owners working with players on social justice

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie sounded off on several topics Sunday, including the country's handling of COVID-19 and race relations. He believes the league is taking important steps addressing the latter.

gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL