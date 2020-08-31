DB Logan Ryan signing with Giants for one-year, $7.5M

Logan Ryan's long period of unemployment is over.

The veteran defensive back is signing a one-year, $7.5 million deal with the New York Giants, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the agreement.

Ryan's contract with the Titans expired after the 2019 season, bringing Tennessee to a point where it decided it no longer wanted to pay him the $10 million per year he'd made in each of the three seasons of his deal. Hoping to make similar money, Ryan remained on the free-agent market from March until Monday.

During that time, Ryan traveled a winding, fruitless path that included explaining the end of his time in Nashville and pitching his services to teams on the McCourty twins' podcast, marketing himself (through his agent) not as a corner, but a safety (despite lining up at or near the line of scrimmage as a corner for the vast majority of his most recent season), and ultimately switching agents to current power broker Joel Segal. After the five-day waiting period, Ryan finally met the end of such a road in a place familiar to him.

Ryan is joining the Giants on a one-year deal that is 25% lower than the $10 million annual salary he was once seeking, but it's still gainful employment secured in what is the 10th or 11th hour of the preseason. The New Jersey native and Rutgers product returns home to provide the Giants with much-needed experience in their secondary and will likely take the place left empty by a foot injury to rookie safety Xavier McKinney.