Logan Ryan, still a free agent, views himself as safety, not CB

A corner by trade, it's smart for Ryan to shop himself as a multifaceted chess piece to defenses. In a year where depth and versatility could prove massively beneficial, Ryan's ability to play multiple positions could prove worthwhile for several clubs.

Last year, Ryan 855 snaps at slot corner, including playoffs, 243 at wide corner, 180 in the box and 22 at free safety, per Pro Football Focus. Obviously, Ryan's stats would be different, given that he lined up in a different location than most free safeties that were on the comparison list.

The question is whether touting his versatility will get Ryan the type of contract he's seeking. Rapoport reported back in March that the defensive back was seeking $10 million per year.