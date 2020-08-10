Around the NFL

Logan Ryan, still a free agent, views himself as safety, not CB

Published: Aug 10, 2020 at 04:05 PM
Kevin Patra

Free agent Logan Ryan doesn't see himself as a cornerback any longer.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Ryan views himself as a safety moving forward.

To underscore that desire, his agent emailed all 32 GMs safety stats so as to compare Ryan's production to others at the position.

A corner by trade, it's smart for Ryan to shop himself as a multifaceted chess piece to defenses. In a year where depth and versatility could prove massively beneficial, Ryan's ability to play multiple positions could prove worthwhile for several clubs.

Last year, Ryan 855 snaps at slot corner, including playoffs, 243 at wide corner, 180 in the box and 22 at free safety, per Pro Football Focus. Obviously, Ryan's stats would be different, given that he lined up in a different location than most free safeties that were on the comparison list.

The question is whether touting his versatility will get Ryan the type of contract he's seeking. Rapoport reported back in March that the defensive back was seeking $10 million per year.

Spending months on the open market has changed the position for which Ryan believes he might be best suited this season. Whether that change lands him a high-paying gig as we approach the 2020 season remains to be seen. Given the uncertainty this season is sure to bring, reminding teams of the type of versatility Ryan can bring to the table can't hurt.

