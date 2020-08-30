Free-agent DB Logan Ryan primed to sign with team after switching agents

Logan Ryan has new representation. It could mean he'll have a new NFL home in time for the start of the season.

The free-agent defensive back has several suitors and is poised to sign with a team after hiring powerful agent Joel Segal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. The change in agency is official after Ryan's previous agents waived the five-day waiting period, Rapoport added.

Ryan, of course, is one of the top players still on the market. He's also among the most versatile. His 113 tackles, 18 passes defensed, 4.5 sacks, four interceptions and four forced fumbles for the Titans last year earned him the No. 60 spot in the NFL Top 100.

The eighth-year veteran is often listed as a cornerback but has stressed to teams that he should be viewed as a hybrid DB moving forward. To highlight this point, his former agent emailed all 32 clubs with a chart of the top safety's stats. Ryan, who lined up as a slot corner on about 65 percent of his snaps and at various safety spots more than 15 percent of the time, stacked up well.